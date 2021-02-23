SmileDirectClub’s new, innovative Pro Whitening System is designed to whiten teeth in just one week and up to twice as bright.

SmileDirectClub’s new, innovative Pro Whitening System is designed to whiten teeth in just one week and up to twice as bright.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the expansion of its award-winning whitening line with its new Pro Whitening System, designed to whiten teeth in just one week, up to twice as bright.



Joining the brand’s #1 selling whitening gel bright on®, SmileDirectClub’s new pro whitening system brings consumers an advanced, innovative system to help smiles shine even brighter. Now available on SmileDirectClub.com and at more than 3,600 Walmart stores across the U.S., this new system provides a convenient and long-lasting way to whiten smiles through a quick and easy whitening gel application that can be done anywhere.

SmileDirectClub’s new Pro Whitening System contains three easy steps to break up stains and prevent new ones from starting. Customers begin by using the ProActivate™ whitening accelerator toothpaste, which vigorously deep cleans the teeth to break up stains and remove plaque, allowing the whitening gel to increase brightness up to 65%. Then, customers apply the ProBrighten whitening gel, which is formulated with the same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists, paired with SmileDirectClub’s patented 20-LED accelerator light. The ProLong whitening extender gel is the last step in the system, which smooths the tooth’s surface to help prevent new food and beverage stains from forming, providing long lasting results. Each treatment takes about one week to complete, giving customers a smile that is up to 9 shades whiter and results that can last up to six months.

“As we continue to expand our innovative product line, we are constantly making improvements based on consumer feedback,” said Josh Chapman, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Global Brand Officer. “With our current bright on® kit, we knew that customers loved the results but were looking for even more speed, proven results, and longevity. This demand inspired the new Pro Whitening System. Customers will now be able to upgrade their smile in a quicker and more effective way. SmileDirectClub’s new Pro Whitening System is another product that furthers the Company’s mission to bring consumers a premium, affordable oral care system that can seamlessly be integrated into any lifestyle.”

SmileDirectClub is the only clear aligner brand that offers consumers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth brighter, straighter and healthier. Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, serving well over one million customers around the world.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s product offerings and availability visit: https://shop.smiledirectclub.com/

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Media Contact: press@smiledirectclub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99db4f78-e44a-4239-bfab-836d681fdf17



