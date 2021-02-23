DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced that submissions are open for the inaugural Identity Management Awards , part of the first-ever Identity Management Day . Interested individuals and companies must submit nominations by Thursday, March 25, 2021.



The first-ever Identity Management Day, in partnership with the National Cyber Security Alliance, will be held on April 13, 2021, and take place every year on the second Tuesday in April. The event’s mission is to educate business leaders, IT decision makers and consumers on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technology, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and related access credentials.

The 2021 Identity Management Awards recognize organizations and leaders who are making identity management and security an enabler to business operations while reducing risk. There are two categories for the 2021 Identity Management Awards:

Identity Management Evangelist of the Year : For exemplary individuals who evangelize and progress identity management and security initiatives in their organization, help to protect their company against identity-related breaches, and work to educate the broader industry on the subject. Identity Management Organization of the Year : For end user organizations that go above and beyond to protect employee, customer, and partner identities, and have implemented outstanding identity management and security projects internally.

Entry Requirements

The nomination process requires a brief entry form and is open now through Thursday, March 25, 2021, 5 p.m. MT. Anyone can nominate a person or company, and there is no submission fee. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from the IDSA and NCSA and announced on Identity Management Day, April 13, 2021.

To submit your nomination, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/identity-management-day-awards/ .

To get involved in Identity Management Day 2021, visit www.identitymanagementday.org .

About Identity Management Day

Identity Management Day, founded by the Identity Defined Security Alliance, and held the second Tuesday of April each year, aims to inform about the dangers of casually or improperly managing and securing digital identities by raising awareness, sharing best practices, and leveraging the support of vendors in the identity security space. To learn more and get involved, visit www.identitymanagementday.org .

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.

