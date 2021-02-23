ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): The Annual General Meeting of ALK-Abelló A/S will be held on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 4.00pm (CET) as a fully electronic Annual General Meeting. The agenda of the meeting including the complete proposals from the Board of Directors to the AGM is attached.



Shareholders who have registered their attendance can participate in the Annual General Meeting via VP’s VGM portal. The Annual General Meeting will also be webcast live at ALK’s website: https://ir.alk.net/agm .

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014







