141 g/t Au Over 3.5 Metres in Lynx

29.2 g/t Au over 2.1 Metres in Caribou

31.4 g/t Au Over 2.4 Metres in F51

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Approximately 200,000 metres remain in the drill program, focused on the Lynx portion of the deposit. Osisko expects to complete resource drilling by the fall of 2021.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s expansion drill results are a strong confirmation that many of the zones across the deposit remain open to growth. The results presented below fall outside the wireframes in the recently published mineral resource estimate (“MRE”), and OSK-W-20-2391 in particular extends Triple Lynx 150 metres from the closest MRE block.”

Significant new analytical results presented below include 145 intercepts in 56 drill holes (31 from surface, 25 from underground) and 33 wedges.

Selected intercepts include: 141 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in WST-20-0524; 74.9 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in WST-20-0547; 57.8 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-20-2275-W4; 13.3 g/t Au over 6.4 metres in WST-20-0478; 26.0 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-20-2354-W1; 31.4 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-W-20-2391; 25.9 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in WST-20-0570; 15.9 g/t Au over 4.7 metres in WST-20-0346; 16.9 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in OSK-W-20-2354; and 24.4 g/t Au 2.9 metres in OSK-W-20-2369. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From
(m)		To (m)Interval
(m)		Au
(g/t)
uncut		Au (g/t) 
cut to 
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-20-852-W2792.2794.52.34.68 Caribou_2219

Caribou

including793.2793.50.332.7 
OSK-W-20-852-W3640.4646.86.410.6 Caribou

Caribou

including640.4640.70.343.4 
 681.0683.02.04.20 Caribou_2255Caribou
OSK-W-20-852-W4814.0816.02.013.9 Caribou

Caribou

including814.0815.01.021.8 
OSK-W-20-913-W2622.0624.02.04.60 Caribou

Caribou

including622.5622.80.328.8 
 672.0674.52.54.00 Caribou

Caribou

including673.0673.50.516.8 
 755.0757.02.016.7 Caribou

Caribou

including755.4756.00.653.9 
 858.0860.02.03.48 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-20-2170-W71102.01104.02.05.61 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including1102.51102.90.423.5 
OSK-W-20-2252-W81190.01192.02.07.24 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including1190.01190.30.324.7 
OSK-W-20-2252-W10989.0991.02.012.2 TLX_3163Triple Lynx
 993.0999.66.69.83 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including998.9999.30.471.3 
OSK-W-20-2256-W8987.0989.02.04.19 TLX_3164Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2271-W4792.0794.02.029.4 Lynx

Lynx

including792.0793.01.055.0 
 804.0807.03.08.32 Lynx

Lynx

including804.0804.60.621.9 
OSK-W-20-2275-W4920.7923.02.357.817.6Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including921.2921.50.3408100
OSK-W-20-2280-W6937.5939.52.04.75 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including937.5937.80.316.1 
 1078.91081.02.111.3 TLX_3170Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2280-W8960.9964.03.15.07 TLX_3163Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2280-W91071.01075.04.04.82 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including1074.01075.01.012.7 
OSK-W-20-2283-W3939.0941.32.34.50 TLX_3194

Triple Lynx

including940.2940.60.425.0 
OSK-W-20-2283-W4983.0985.02.04.46 TLX_3195Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-22871284.01286.02.08.11 LX4_3445

Lynx

including1284.31284.80.532.0 
OSK-W-20-2295-W2919.6921.62.03.76 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including919.6920.00.418.4 
OSK-W-20-23009.213.03.87.10 F17F17
 24.026.02.09.95 F17F17
 39.044.35.39.59 F17F17
OSK-W-20-2313-W41119.31121.92.64.08 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including1120.21121.00.812.5 
OSK-W-20-2313-W5911.9914.02.121.217.5Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including911.9912.20.3126100
OSK-W-20-2313-W6929.0931.02.05.42 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including929.8930.20.412.5 
 1003.21005.32.15.89 TLX_3195

Triple Lynx

including1003.21003.70.518.5 
OSK-W-20-2313-W7868.7872.63.96.43 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2319290.0292.52.55.93 BobcatBobcat
 672.0674.02.05.13 Lynx SW

Lynx

including672.0672.90.911.4 
OSK-W-20-2322-W3812.0814.42.424.4 Lynx

Lynx

including812.5813.00.559.6 
 857.0859.02.06.67 Lynx

Lynx

including857.7858.50.814.5 
OSK-W-20-2328287.0289.52.54.92 Caribou

Caribou

including289.1289.50.424.4 
 351.6353.62.03.95 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-20-233151.053.02.04.86 Mallard_5216Mallard
OSK-W-20-233837.039.02.05.12 F17F17
OSK-W-20-234075.077.02.06.51 F17

F17

including76.176.70.621.4 
OSK-W-20-2346590.0592.02.06.20 LXM_3323Lynx
 809.0811.02.03.79 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2354501.0503.32.35.33 Caribou_2116

Caribou

including501.0502.01.012.0 
 620.0622.02.024.7 Caribou

Caribou

including620.0620.40.476.5 
 695.5697.52.07.53 Caribou_2217

Caribou

including696.7697.10.429.2 
 728.7730.72.019.5 Caribou_2218

Caribou

including729.4729.80.477.0 
 735.3739.54.216.915.1Caribou_2218

Caribou

including739.2739.50.3125100
OSK-W-20-2354-W1702.0704.02.04.80 Caribou

Caribou

including703.0704.01.09.26 
 722.2725.43.226.0 Caribou

Caribou

including723.4724.00.655.3 
 757.2759.92.713.5 Caribou

Caribou

including757.2757.50.374.8 
OSK-W-20-2354-W2545.0547.52.57.42 Caribou

Caribou

including546.2546.50.347.3 
OSK-W-20-2354-W3541.3544.02.73.99 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-20-2354-W4730.4733.02.64.65 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-20-236258.060.02.031.725.6Bobcat_2355

Bobcat

including58.559.00.5125100
OSK-W-20-2363970.6972.62.03.88 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2363-W2666.4669.73.36.59 TLX_3196

Triple Lynx

including669.4669.70.331.8 
OSK-W-20-236544.046.52.58.36 BobcatBobcat
OSK-W-20-2369584.9587.82.924.4 Lynx

Lynx

including586.7587.81.135.6 
 640.0642.02.029.226.4LXM_3304

Lynx

including640.4640.90.5111100
 654.1656.32.27.16 LXM_3341

Lynx

including654.1654.40.336.2 
 660.0662.02.06.06 LXM_3341Lynx
OSK-W-20-2371796.5798.82.317.213.2Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including796.5796.80.3131100
 1049.01051.02.07.30 LynxLynx
OSK-W-20-2371-W1847.0849.02.07.72 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2371-W21023.01025.22.24.93 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2375-W1907.3909.72.418.5 LX4_3437

Lynx

including908.4909.30.936.8 
OSK-W-20-2376131.6133.82.24.01 CaribouCaribou
 233.0235.02.04.27 Caribou

Caribou

including233.0233.30.327.6 
OSK-W-20-2377-W1876.5878.62.128.924.0Caribou extension

Caribou

including876.5877.00.5121100
 882.8884.82.016.4 Caribou extension

Caribou

including882.8883.81.032.7 
OSK-W-20-23811116.41118.72.34.02 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-20-2384547.0549.02.09.31 Lynx

Lynx

including548.0549.01.018.2 
OSK-W-20-2387-W1496.0498.12.14.17 Caribou

Caribou

including496.0496.40.412.2 
OSK-W-20-2388317.6319.72.110.7 Caribou

Caribou

including317.6318.61.022.4 
 568.7571.12.44.85 Caribou_2250

Caribou

including570.0570.50.518.4 
 663.0665.02.011.6 Caribou_2219

Caribou

including663.0664.01.023.0 
 666.0668.12.14.12 Caribou_2219

Caribou

including667.5668.10.613.7 
OSK-W-20-2390579.0581.22.227.9 Caribou_2247

Caribou

including580.2580.70.593.3 
OSK-W-20-2391234.6237.02.431.421.3F51

F51

including235.4235.90.5149100
 1372.51376.03.58.73 Triple Lynx

Triple Lynx

including1373.31373.70.436.0 
 1497.01503.06.08.84 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 1526.01528.02.015.7 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2397603.0605.12.19.70 Lynx

Lynx

including603.3604.00.727.3 
 612.0614.02.07.36 LynxLynx
 654.0656.52.54.16 LXM_3304

Lynx

including655.0655.40.412.5 
 698.5700.52.04.07 LXM_3304

Lynx

including700.0700.50.511.9 
 975.0977.12.17.12 Lynx 4Lynx
 1031.01033.02.011.0 Lynx 4

Lynx

including1032.71033.00.369.9 
 1039.01041.02.04.76 Lynx 4

Lynx

including1039.61040.30.712.9 
 1058.01060.22.226.119.6LX4_3430

Lynx

including1058.81059.20.4136100
OSK-W-20-2399-W1551.0554.33.319.2 Caribou_2523

Caribou

including553.5554.30.869.0 
OSK-W-20-2400815.0817.02.09.57 Caribou

Caribou

including815.4816.00.631.5 
OSK-W-20-2405519.6521.82.24.59 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-20-2405-W1518.0520.02.08.09 CaribouCaribou
 620.0622.02.06.44 Caribou

Caribou

including620.5621.00.522.8 
 669.0672.03.08.57 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-20-2406635.0638.73.710.1 Caribou_2241

Caribou

including636.0637.01.021.8 
 642.0649.37.36.34 Caribou_2241



Caribou



including647.7648.30.617.9 
and648.7649.30.621.0 
OSK-W-20-2415639.8643.53.77.66 Caribou_2233



Caribou



including639.8640.10.327.9 
and640.4640.70.333.2 
 680.0682.32.38.40 Caribou_2217

Caribou

including681.4682.30.919.4 
OSK-W-20-2421685.0687.22.26.02 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-20-2425298.0301.03.018.9 Caribou

Caribou

including299.0300.01.040.4 
OSK-W-20-2432725.0727.42.49.40 Caribou

Caribou

including726.1726.40.332.4 
 794.6799.65.06.98 Caribou

Caribou

including794.6795.50.920.4 
 804.3806.62.37.92 Caribou

Caribou

including804.3805.10.820.0 
OSK-W-20-2440719.0721.02.06.26 Caribou

Caribou

including719.0719.80.815.6 
OSK-W-21-2451430.8434.03.220.4 Caribou

Caribou

including431.2431.60.494.7 
 516.8519.02.28.78 Caribou

Caribou

including517.1517.70.630.1 
OSK-W-21-2455479.9482.22.321.015.0Caribou_2116

Caribou

including479.9480.20.3146100
WST-20-0346118.2120.42.216.1 Caribou_2151

Caribou

including118.2118.70.569.8 
 348.0352.74.715.9 Caribou corridorCaribou
WST-20-0476260.9263.12.25.92 Caribou corridorCaribou
 374.8376.82.012.7 Caribou corridor

Caribou

including376.3376.80.545.8 
WST-20-047752.455.02.69.78 MallardMallard
 228.0230.42.44.55 Caribou_2100Caribou
WST-20-0478167.6174.06.413.312.8Caribou_2151

Caribou

including172.4173.00.6106100
 354.0356.02.04.72 Caribou

Caribou

including354.0354.50.518.4 
WST-20-0479B147.1149.12.07.97 Z27_1115Zone 27
 157.5159.82.35.66 Z27Zone 27
WST-20-0480B376.0378.02.09.80 CaribouCaribou
WST-20-0496302.0304.22.24.24 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including303.4303.70.330.7 
 513.6516.22.610.9 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including513.6513.90.381.3 
WST-20-0521367.0369.12.112.1 Caribou

Caribou

including367.6368.61.024.4 
WST-20-0522374.0376.02.06.98 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including374.8375.50.719.7 
WST-20-0524225.8229.33.514128.6Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including228.4229.30.9536100
WST-20-0534122.0124.22.210.4 LXM_3359

Lynx

including123.2124.21.022.9 
WST-20-0547421.6423.92.374.943.4LXSW_3502

Lynx

including423.0423.90.9181100
WST-20-0552127.0129.02.011.1 LXM_3339

Lynx

including127.6128.30.729.9 
 235.7238.02.322.7 LXSW_3506

Lynx

including236.4237.41.051.8 
WST-20-055696.398.42.14.66 Bobcat

Bobcat

including97.898.40.613.5 
WST-20-0566A13.717.23.517.7 Mallard_5211

Mallard

including14.615.30.738.3 
WST-20-056758.060.02.04.55 Z27

Zone 27

including58.059.01.09.01 
 296.0298.02.05.01 Caribou corridorCaribou
WST-20-0569259.9262.02.114.6  LXSW_3507

Lynx SW

including261.5262.00.526.7 
WST-20-0570206.2209.12.925.9 Lynx SW

Lynx SW

including207.8208.40.655.0 
WST-20-0572A272.0274.02.011.0 LXSW_3556Lynx SW
WST-20-0574283.6285.92.313.7 Lynx SWLynx SW
WST-20-0578170.0172.02.024.3 LXM_3304

Lynx

including170.8171.20.476.8 
 785.0792.07.09.09 LX4_3412

Lynx

including789.5790.40.924.2 
WST-20-0581408.9411.02.114.8 LXSW_3556

Lynx

including408.9409.80.934.4 
WST-20-0589351.0353.12.129.2 Caribou

Caribou

including351.7352.60.967.7 
WST-20-0584122.0124.02.011.4 LXM_3301Lynx
WST-20-0626134.4136.82.44.19 LXM_3307

Lynx

including134.4135.00.69.74 
 138.3140.52.219.4 LXM_3307

Lynx

including138.8139.81.041.4 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth (°)Dip (°)Length (m)UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-20-852-W2330-5587345287454345523982875
OSK-W-20-852-W3330-5584945287454345523982875
OSK-W-20-852-W4330-5587345287454345523982875
OSK-W-20-913-W2334-5291345287854344194012825
OSK-W-20-2170-W7128-59120545342554356574133900
OSK-W-20-2252-W8129-54123945324154356944153750
OSK-W-20-2252-W10129-5482445324154356944153750
OSK-W-20-2256-W8125-51105645316054356864113675
OSK-W-20-2271-W4120-53113445346254356834103950
OSK-W-20-2275-W4127-49105245288854355834093400
OSK-W-20-2280-W6127-58115245330454356394153775
OSK-W-20-2280-W8127-58113445330454356394153775
OSK-W-20-2280-W9127-58103745330454356394153775
OSK-W-20-2283-W3135-50100445299754356074253500
OSK-W-20-2283-W4135-50101245299754356074253500
OSK-W-20-2287116-53140645360754357144044075
OSK-W-20-2295-W2132-5196345293354354734153375
OSK-W-20-2300152-4519245269954355784063225
OSK-W-20-2313-W4134-52113445296554355834203450
OSK-W-20-2313-W5134-52108645296554355834203450
OSK-W-20-2313-W6134-52102945296554355834203450
OSK-W-20-2313-W7134-52108645296554355834203450
OSK-W-20-2319141-5076845287254351534093175
OSK-W-20-2322-W3130-54127445360854357154034075
OSK-W-20-2328136-5694245287254351534093175
OSK-W-20-2331335-5023945198754347644062200
OSK-W-20-2338155-5721345267954355844053200
OSK-W-20-2340146-5520145265054355684053175
OSK-W-20-2346130-53116145339754355574133825
OSK-W-20-2354336-6075945273954344744012725
OSK-W-20-2354-W1336-6079245273954344744012725
OSK-W-20-2354-W2336-6075045273954344744012725
OSK-W-20-2354-W3336-6075045273954344744012725
OSK-W-20-2354-W4336-6078345273954344744012725
OSK-W-20-2362350-4525645271954347773982850
OSK-W-20-2363139-52103145293054355484193425
OSK-W-20-2363-W2139-5269545293054355484193425
OSK-W-20-2365354-4631245267354347663982800
OSK-W-20-2369130-5690945342654355654103850
OSK-W-20-2371123-53120345299654353644123375
OSK-W-20-2371-W1123-53103245299654353644123375
OSK-W-20-2371-W2123-5394545299654353644123375
OSK-W-20-2375-W1122-5698745381054357794004300
OSK-W-20-2376325-5551045268954346353982750
OSK-W-20-2377-W1132-49109745270254355484093225
OSK-W-20-2381134-53123045362054357914024125
OSK-W-20-2384127-52116445339754355574133825
OSK-W-20-2387-W1336-5973845269454344404012675
OSK-W-20-2388326-6136345271554346063972775
OSK-W-20-2390330-6564745259754343934012550
OSK-W-20-2391117-57123045328154358944083900
OSK-W-20-2397131-58119745345154355944123900
OSK-W-20-2399-W1333-5442545287454345523982875
OSK-W-20-2400336-5388445287654344194022825
OSK-W-20-2405332-5872345269454344404012675
OSK-W-20-2405-W1332-5871645269454344404012675
OSK-W-20-2406333-5662345263254342804002525
OSK-W-20-2415328-5414345273854344744012725
OSK-W-20-2421332-5969945263254342804002525
OSK-W-20-2425336-6074745271554346063972775
OSK-W-20-2432333-5786445280954344154042750
OSK-W-20-2440330-5280745273954344744012725
OSK-W-21-2451330-5880345280954344154042750
OSK-W-21-2455328-5378045273854344744012725
WST-20-0346136-1839145228254349752642575
WST-20-0476132-3340345228254349752632575
WST-20-0477131-3039445228254349762632575
WST-20-0478123-3139145228254349762632575
WST-20-0479B138-5939345228154349752622575
WST-20-0480B142-5238245228154349752622575
WST-20-0496173-6053745322754351251343475
WST-20-0521151-5838545228154349752622575
WST-20-0522177-5245745310454350642313325
WST-20-0524182-4424345310454350642313325
WST-20-0534143-3213545331554351651243575
WST-20-0547167-5348745322754351251343475
WST-20-0552165-395174532575435209973525
WST-20-0556155-2616345295554350032543175
WST-20-0566A133-1636845220854348982482475
WST-20-0567139-1937945220854348982482475
WST-20-0569165-5952645310454350652313325
WST-20-0570159-5045445310454350652313325
WST-20-0572A136-5146345295554350042523175
WST-20-0574139-6237045295554350042523175
WST-20-0578151-468024534185435306683725
WST-20-0581181-6047445317754351261733425
WST-20-0589147-5537645228154349752632575
WST-20-0584174-192054534175435304693725
WST-20-0626194-5947145317654351251733425

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. The vein-type is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zone
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or in shear zones as replacement, characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Bobcat
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Mallard
Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics with felsic porphyritic intrusions and occurs as veins associated with sericite-pyrite ± silica ± chlorite alteration and contains pyrite ranging from trace to 30% and local visible gold.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release, certain of which are described in the February 17, 2021 news release, will be further described in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days from February 17, 2021. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog.   Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

