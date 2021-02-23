ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that gammaCore will continue to be listed in the NHS Supply Chain catalogue for an additional two years through June 3, 2023. The original listing, which commenced on June 4, 2019, was scheduled to terminate on June 3, 2021.



“We are pleased that this extension will allow NHS trusts and healthcare organizations the option to continuously procure gammaCore Sapphire™ (nVNS) through the NHS Supply Chain online catalogue for an additional two years,” stated Iain Strickland, Vice President of European Operations at electroCore. “Importantly, inclusion in this catalogue helps ensure gammaCore therapy is broadly accessible to patients across the UK who may benefit from non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation.”

The role of the NHS Supply Chain is to help the NHS deliver clinically assured, quality products at the best value to its patients. The inclusion of gammaCore in the catalogue allows hospitals to purchase gammaCore Sapphire™ for their primary headache patients, taking into account their own budgetary restrictions. The listing of gammaCore Sapphire™ as an e-Direct product marks a key milestone in the Company providing its medical technologies to UK patients, in an easier, cost-effective way.

About electroCore, Inc.



electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients with: An active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device A metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck An open wound, rash, infection, swelling, cut, sore, drug patch, or surgical scar(s) on the neck at the treatment location

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients: Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis) Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy) Pediatric patients (younger than 12 years) Pregnant women Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the business, operating or financial impact of such studies; the commercial potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular in the UK and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

