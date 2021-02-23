MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in Applied AI platform for Relevance - spanning search, recommendations, and personalization, today announced it is reprising its highly successful fall Relevance 360 virtual event into more frequent events. The next one, The Future of Experience Is AI, is slated for Thursday, March 25, noon-2 p.m. ET.



“Tech giants have thrived by improving interactions at every digital touchpoint. Through the democratization of Applied AI, we believe all companies can now have easy access to relevance,” said Louis Têtu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo. “Gathering industry thought leaders quarterly allows us to hold more frequent and timely discussions on the impact of relevance to business.”

The launch of the new format will feature a very tight and focused pace. The keynote will start with market maker and business disruption expert, R. “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder, and Chairman of Constellation Research. Wang will address why the ability to provide relevant customer experiences is key to business survival in the post-pandemic world. He will also share what businesses need to know to become relevant at every interaction, from customer acquisition to service and support.

“Being irrelevant means every action you take is ignored. Relevance is the power to be heard, considered, rewarded, and separating signal from noise,” said Wang.

Louis Têtu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo, will be joined by Rachael Powell, Chief Customer Officer at Xero, to discuss how the cloud accounting service is transforming relationships with its more than two million subscribers. They will be followed by Brian Solis, Author, Digital Anthropologist, and Global Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce. The two will discuss how the pandemic forever changed customer expectations for digital experience and how meeting the ever-changing needs of the digital-first generation is paramount for a business’s bottom line.

“Customers are digital-first by necessity, and they're much more conscious of their decisions and loyalties because of the somatic marker that is COVID-19,” explained Solis. “Now is the time for a relevance revolution to connect with and foster relationships differently.”

“Driving revenue, retaining customers, and boosting employee engagement have one thing in common: they're powered by relevance,” said Louis Têtu. “Relevance is a secret weapon for every business in the experience economy, and there will be an enormous upside for businesses that manifest it at every single digital touchpoint.”

Attendees of Coveo Relevance 360 will learn how to harness data and AI to enhance the relevance of every step in their customer's digital experience -- from Ecommerce to customer service to employee experience -- by hearing first-hand how other companies have accomplished it. Coveo will also announce a slate of new product capabilities that democratizes AI to enable every business to become more relevant. AI-driven relevance is no longer the exclusive domain of tech giants. Relevance is accessible for every business and with relevance, every business can win.

The event is free and open to all attendees, though registration is required. For more information on event speakers and to register, visit: http://ow.ly/qmhF50DGVic .

About Relevance 360

The inaugural event took place October 2020 and featured Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, Digital Marketing Expert Seth Goddard, as well as more than 20 executives from Humana, Adobe, Snowflake, Informatica, and Acuity Brands. The event was a massive success and attracted nearly 4,500 registrants. Beginning March 2021, Coveo Relevance 360 is transforming into quarterly 2-hour sessions that will attract experts to discuss trends and pressing topics in customer experience.

About Coveo

Coveo enables enterprises to thrive in the experience economy, by delivering unique experiences that are relevant, highly personal, and valuable. The Coveo Relevance platform uses AI, intelligent search and recommendation technologies to personalize millions of digital experiences for customers, partners, and employees, for many of the world’s most admired digital experience leaders. Coveo delivers solutions for Ecommerce, Service and the Workplace built on the Coveo Relevance Platform, with Coveo-accredited SI partners globally, and through Alliances with Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore and more.

Coveo and the Coveo Relevance Cloud are trademarks of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog , and following Coveo on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Highwire PR for Coveo

Coveo

https://www.coveo.com/en

media@coveo.com

1 418-263-1111