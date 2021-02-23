LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The call will also be available by dialing 877-407-9208 (U.S.) or 201-493-6784 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance™ Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

