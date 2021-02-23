NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM:MRM; Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Kouji Eguchi; hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), today announces the opening of its latest relaxation salon, "Spa Re.Ra.Ku," in Minami Kashiwa Natural Hot Spring SUMIRE, operated by Rakuya Co. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Uchida Shigeki) on February 11, 2021.



The Company operates 302 (as of January 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan centered around the Re.Ra.Ku™ brand. In 2017, the Company started opening salons in thermal bath facilities. Minami Kashiwa Natural Hot Spring SUMIRE is the 10th Spa Re.Ra.Ku to open (as of the end of January 2021). The Company expects to continue to open new salons in thermal bath facilities through the ReRaKu brand.

MEDIROM operates relaxation salons, running stations, and health guidance services that allow customers to have an intimate and honest view of their own body and health. Thermal facilities highlight body consciousness and contribute to increasing awareness and demand for our holistic health services. The Company aims to provide customers who use Spa Re.Ra.Ku with an opportunity to address their health, and to support behavioral changes in their daily lives through Re.Ra.Ku.

The Company supports behavioral changes in daily life in order to lead customers to healthy lifestyles. As part of this effort, the Company operates relaxation salons centered around Re.Ra.Ku™, and provide healthcare services that combine treatments featuring Wing Stretch®︎ with suggestions for alleviating "mental" and "physical" concerns. The practice of bathing at such spas has been shown to have additional salubrious effects, including raising body temperature and the expansion of peripheral nerves in the hands and feet, as well as promoting blood circulation.

In Japan, a culture of "going to Sento and Hot spring" has taken root as a daily lifestyle habit since ancient times, and it has become a familiar health habit for the Japanese people. In addition to regular hot spring, various types of hot spring such as bedrock baths, löyly, relaxation services, resting areas, cafes, and other relaxing spaces are commonly available in thermal bath facilities. They are expected to be more than places just for bathing, but “leisure facilities” that provide physical and mental health. Currently, the market for thermal bath facilities in Japan is estimated to be worth around 280 billion yen per year (estimated 2018)1.

According to Onsen Medical Science Research Center, “Association between the health indicators and bathing in Sento public bath” (2019.02), the most common expectation of Sento was "health maintenance and promotion" at 68.6%, and "Relaxation and recovery from fatigue" and "health promotion, prevention of aging, and improvement of physical condition" were the most popular responses.

Bathing has a relaxing effect and is associated with relief of insomnia, shoulder and back fatigue, and promotion of good health. It is also a common understanding that bathing goes well with body care because bathing not only raises body temperature but also expands peripheral nerves in the hands and feet, and promotes blood circulation.

Daily habits are essential for people to maintain, manage, and improve their health. It is said that lifestyle is deeply related to exercise, sleep, and meals. By providing body care after bathing through Spa Re.Ra.Ku, the Company will support customers to improve their lack of exercise and sleep.

◾️ About Spa Re.Ra.Ku

“Spa Re.Ra.Ku" is a relaxation salon in thermal bath facilities, operated by Re.Ra.Ku, the largest relaxation salon brand by store count in Tokyo.*2 Customers are offered bodywork treatment featuring the Wing Stretch®︎, a method unique to Re.Ra.Ku, as well as esthetics, and acupuncture at Spa Re.Ra.Ku. A body-care service after bathing is expected to promote an even greater, synergistic relaxation effect.

*2 Based upon an aggregate of store numbers provided by Digital Advantage Corp.

◾️About Minami Kashiwa Natural Hot Spring SUMIRE

Opening date: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Opening hours: 7:00-24:00

Holidays: Third Thursday of March, June, September, and December

Access: 10-minute walk from Minami Kashiwa Station on the JR Joban Line

Location : 1-272-8 Mukaikogane, Nagareyama-City, Chiba 270-0143, Japan

Facility details

Four types of outdoor baths

Five types of indoor baths

Two types of saunas

Bedrock bath space

A relaxation salon

Eating and drinking area

Free rest area

◾️Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

◾️ About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 302 (as of January 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan centered around Re.Ra.Ku™, which aims to provide healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and conducted specific health guidance and constitution improvement programs, On-demand training app "Lav™". MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker™". Currently, MEDIROM is continuing development work with the goal of commercializing the product. In the future, MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of our business to include data analysis based on the lifestyle data we have accumulated since our founding.

URL: https://medirom.co.jp/en

◾️ Overview of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Company Name: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Headquarters: Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

CEO/Founder: Kouji Eguchi

Establishment: July 2000

Business Area: Relaxation Salon Management, Related Franchise Business, Digital Health Promotion Business and Devices Business

Contacts

Investor Relations Team

ir@medirom.co.jp

Public Relations Team

press@medirom.co.jp

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1040c55b-f2bd-42be-80c3-222e737aee23

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbbe03da-c7a4-4b50-a1ba-224edbce8402

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7634f7c9-be34-43ef-af3f-2a387b3d8487

_________________________________

1Source: Relaxation and Hot Spring Business Status and Outlook 2019 Edition, Yano Research Institute Ltd.