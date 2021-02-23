Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Digital Medical Dynamometer Market will grow with a CAGR value of 6.5 percent from 2021 to 2026 [forecast period]. The hand-held digital medical dynamometer assesses the isometric strength of the patient’s hands and forearm muscles. This market is highly driven by the increasing number of patients that suffer from physical trauma post neurological and cardiological surgeries, road accidents, an increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, rising incidence of juvenile and adult arthritis, and increasing musculoskeletal injuries/damages amongst both pediatric as well geriatric patients. Moreover, the increasing research activities related to smart devices for orthopedic-based therapies, and increasing healthcare awareness across developed nations will support the market growth from 2021 to 2026.



Key Market Insights

Based on the consumer analysis, the market for hospitals and orthopedic clinics & centers will be growing the fastest.

Owing to the rising number of sports injuries and several orthopedic surgeries across the developed and developing regions, the market for orthopedic application will be the largest as well as growing the fastest

The market for North America will be dominant as of 2020, as the country has supportive reimbursement facilities for orthopedic medical instruments and devices.

JLW Instruments, ActivBody, Charder Electronic, DyCare, KERN & SOHN, Kinvent, Lafayette Instrument, Marsden Weighing Machine Group, Baseline, 3B Scientific, JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Somatco, Performance Health, P&D Medical, Golden State Medical, MeloQ, and Electro Medical Equipment among others are the top players in the digital medical dynamometer market.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Medical Trauma

Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Hospitals & Orthopedic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Clinics

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

