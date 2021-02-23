LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities, today announced the appointment of James H. Dennedy as President and Chief Operating Officer.



“We are incredibly pleased to have Jim join our executive management team as President and COO. Since serving on our Board since August 2018, he has consistently provided sound financial and operational counsel. As we advance and scale our operations, we can leverage his expertise in an even greater capacity,” commented Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro.

Mr. Dennedy is a seasoned professional who brings with him extensive operational, financial, executive, and organizational experience. Over the course of his career, Mr. Dennedy has served in multiple executive roles and as a director for both public and private companies. He has significant experience leading and closing M&A transactions on both the buy and sell side through varying economic and business conditions.



“urban-gro is rapidly securing its leadership position in the Controlled Environment Agriculture market. Having completed more than 300 successful projects, two successful back-to-back quarters with positive adjusted EBITDA, and now on the heels of a transformational financing and listing on Nasdaq, the Company has never been in a stronger position. Looking to the future, I am excited to have an active leadership role in further developing our operations and leveraging our proven expertise to propel urban-gro into its next phase, one that we believe will be of exponential growth,” added Mr. Dennedy.

Mr. Dennedy holds an MA degree in Economics from the University of Colorado, Boulder, an MBA degree from The Ohio State University and a BS degree in Economics from the US Air Force Academy.

About urban-gro, Inc.



urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. We engineer and design commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and then integrate complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities. Operating in the global market, our custom-tailored approach to design, procurement, and equipment integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit www.urban-gro.com to learn more.



