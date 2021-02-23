New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Communication Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957059/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027. Process Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$880.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discrete Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $255.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Industrial Communication Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$255.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$236.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

HMS Industrial Networks

Moxa, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957059/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Communication Gateways Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Communication Gateways Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Communication Gateways Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Communication Gateways Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Process Industry (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Process Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Process Industry (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Communication Gateways Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Industrial Communication Gateways

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Industrial Communication Gateways Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 12: Industrial Communication Gateways Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Industrial Communication Gateways Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Industrial Communication Gateways Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Industrial Communication Gateways Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Communication Gateways in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Industrial Communication Gateways Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial Communication Gateways Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Industrial Communication Gateways

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Industrial Communication Gateways Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Industrial Communication Gateways Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Communication Gateways Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Industrial Communication Gateways Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial Communication Gateways Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Industrial Communication Gateways Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Industrial Communication Gateways

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial Communication Gateways Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Industrial Communication Gateways Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Industrial Communication Gateways Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Industrial Communication Gateways Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Industrial Communication Gateways Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Industrial Communication Gateways Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Industrial Communication Gateways Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Industrial Communication Gateways Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Industrial Communication Gateways

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Industrial Communication Gateways Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Industrial Communication Gateways Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Communication Gateways in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Industrial Communication Gateways

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Industrial Communication Gateways Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Industrial Communication Gateways

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 41: Industrial Communication Gateways Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Industrial Communication Gateways

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Industrial Communication Gateways Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Gateways

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Industrial Communication Gateways Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Industrial Communication Gateways

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Industrial Communication Gateways Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World Industrial Communication Gateways

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957059/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001