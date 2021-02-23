Pune, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Elevator and Escalator Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Elevator and Escalator market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Elevator and Escalator Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Elevator and Escalator industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Elevator and Escalator market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Elevator and Escalator market.
In 2019, the global Elevator and Escalator market size was US$ 34540 million and it is expected to reach US$ 36550 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.
Market Overview:
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Elevator and Escalator Market
The major players in the market include:
The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
Some of the key questions answered in this report:
Global Elevator and Escalator Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Elevator and Escalator market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Years considered for this report:
This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Some Points from TOC:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elevator and Escalator Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Elevator (Vertical)
1.2.3 Escalator
1.2.4 Moving Walkway
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential Area
1.3.3 Commercial Office
1.3.4 Transportation Hub Area
1.3.5 Industrial Area
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Elevator and Escalator Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Elevator and Escalator Sales by Region (2015-2026)
2.3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)
2.4 Elevator and Escalator Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)
3 Global Elevator and Escalator by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Elevator and Escalator Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)
3.2 Global Top Elevator and Escalator Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.4 Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Key Elevator and Escalator Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.4.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)
3.4.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.5 Global Elevator and Escalator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
3.5.1 Elevator and Escalator Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.5.2 Manufacturers Elevator and Escalator Product Type
3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Elevator and Escalator Market
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Company Profiles
4.1 Otis
4.1.1 Otis Corporation Information
4.1.2 Otis Description, Business Overview
4.1.3 Otis Elevator and Escalator Products Offered
4.1.4 Otis Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4.1.5 Otis Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Product
4.1.6 Otis Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Application
4.1.7 Otis Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Geographic Area
4.1.8 Otis Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Sales Channel
4.1.9 Otis Recent Development
4.2 Schindler Group
4.2.1 Schindler Group Corporation Information
4.2.2 Schindler Group Description, Business Overview
4.2.3 Schindler Group Elevator and Escalator Products Offered
4.2.4 Schindler Group Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4.2.5 Schindler Group Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Product
4.2.6 Schindler Group Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Application
4.2.7 Schindler Group Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Geographic Area
4.2.8 Schindler Group Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Sales Channel
4.2.9 Schindler Group Recent Development
4.3 ThyssenKrupp
4.3.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information
4.3.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview
4.3.3 ThyssenKrupp Elevator and Escalator Products Offered
4.3.4 ThyssenKrupp Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4.3.5 ThyssenKrupp Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Product
4.3.6 ThyssenKrupp Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Application
4.3.7 ThyssenKrupp Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Geographic Area
4.3.8 ThyssenKrupp Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Sales Channel
4.3.9 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development
4.4 Kone
4.4.1 Kone Corporation Information
4.4.2 Kone Description, Business Overview
4.4.3 Kone Elevator and Escalator Products Offered
4.4.4 Kone Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4.4.5 Kone Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Product
4.4.6 Kone Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Application
4.4.7 Kone Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Geographic Area
4.4.8 Kone Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Sales Channel
4.4.9 Kone Recent Development
4.5 Mitsubishi Electric
4.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
4.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview
4.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator and Escalator Products Offered
4.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
4.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Product
4.5.6 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Application
4.5.7 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Geographic Area
4.5.8 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Sales Channel
4.5.9 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
