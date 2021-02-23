ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadan Homecare, a highly respected provider of quality home care for Atlanta area families for more than 35 years, announced today that it received the distinguished Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the industry’s leading firm in quality assurance for home care.



The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in ten or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Kadan is now ranked among the top ten percent of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.

This accomplishment demonstrates Kadan’s long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, ten percent of Kadan’s clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Kadan received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Kadan team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.

“We are honored to receive the Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse once again this year,” said Linda Kadan, founder and CEO of Kadan Homecare. “Particularly given the challenges 2020 presented for our industry and our company, earning this recognition is even more meaningful. This prestigious award is only possible because of our amazing caregiving team and the positive impact they have on our clients’ lives each and every day.”

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

“At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. “When we see agencies like Kadan that have made an effort to provide outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. Kadan has worked extremely hard to provide high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential and new clients and caregivers.”

To find out more about Kadan’s commitment to excellence, please visit www.kadan.org.

About Kadan Homecare

Celebrating more than 35 years in business, Kadan Homecare is a family owned, private duty homecare agency that provides companion and personal care, as well as skilled nursing, to help support families with short and long-term needs. Kadan’s comprehensive C.A.R.E. Transitions™ program enhances post-discharge monitoring to help minimize hospital readmissions. Kadan currently provides caregiver services ranging from post hospitalization and respite relief to hospice assistance for families spanning 16 metropolitan Atlanta counties. For more information about Kadan, please visit www.kadan.org or call 770-396-8997.

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse is the home care industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at 877-307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.

