The global medium-density fibreboard market reached a value of US$ 25.12 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medium-density fibreboard market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Medium-density fibreboard (MDF) is an engineered wood product composed of wood fibres that are mixed along with resin and wax and compressed into flat panels under heat and pressure. It is denser than plywood and does not expand or contract in humid or moist weather.



It also offers superior quality and is usually available at a significantly lower price point when compared to other wood products. Owing to these advantages, MDF is widely utilized in a variety of residential and commercial projects, which include flooring, furniture, cabinetry, ceiling molding and industrial packaging.



The burgeoning building and construction industry, especially in developing countries, represents one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global MDF market. Moreover, MDF is an environment-friendly wood product, which is manufactured using recycled wood, and aids in saving trees and protecting the environment. As a result, governments in various countries are encouraging individuals to adopt wood panels, which is further impelling the MDF market growth.



Asia Pacific represents the largest market owing to the burgeoning construction industry and the rising demand for better housing and furniture in the region. This can also be attributed to the population growth, and inflating income levels and improving standards of living of the individuals.



Furthermore, on account of rapid urbanization, rising global population and inflating income levels, there is a rise in the number of commercial and residential spaces. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the overall sales of MDF in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the global medium-density fiberboard market size in 2020?

2. What will be the global medium-density fiberboard market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global medium-density fiberboard market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global medium-density fiberboard market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global-medium density fiberboard market?

6. What is the global medium-density fiberboard market breakup by application?

7. What is the global medium-density fiberboard market breakup by construction?

8. What are the major regions in the global medium-density fiberboard market?



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.



Some of these players are:

M. Kaindl KG

Sonae Arauco SA

Guangdong Weihua Corporation

Dynea Guangdong Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Engineered Wood Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Global Medium-Density Fibre Board Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Applications

6.7 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Applications

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Forest Growers

6.10.3 Sawmills

6.10.4 Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) Manufacturers

6.10.5 Distributors

6.10.6 Exporters

6.10.7 End Users

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific

7.2 Europe

7.3 North America

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Applications

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial



9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Applications

9.1 New Construction

9.2 Replacement



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Key Players Capacities



11 Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Income Projections

14.5 Expenditure Projections

14.6 Taxation and Depreciation

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



