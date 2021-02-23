Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market: 10 Year Demand Forecast & Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hepatitis B virus (HBV) market is expected to reach US$35.63 billion in 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 29.41%, for the period of 2021-2030.



The factors such as growth of pharmaceutical industry, increase in ageing population, upsurge in healthcare expenditure, urbanization leading to better monitoring and screening procedures and increase in liver cancer and cirrhosis deaths due to HBV would drive the growth of the market.



However, the market growth would be challenged by rigid competition, management challenges, lack of diagnostic facilities and high cost of medical care and legal regulations. A few notable trends may include growth in pharmaceutical research and development, collaboration, innovation and research, high demand for biomarker based tests, HBV treatments in development and government initiatives and public awareness.



The HBV market is fragmented in nature and the degree of fragmentation would accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market players are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.



Key players are investing significant amount of funds on the pharmaceutical research and development in order to expand the product portfolio of hepatitis B therapeutics, which is likely to help in the considerable growth of the global hepatitis b virus (HBV) market.



The fastest regional market is the U.S., due the presence of the well established healthcare infrastructure. With the increase in the prevalence of hepatitis B, the demand for treatment of the disease is becoming prominent.



Therefore, some of the government and non-government organizations are taking the initiative to bring awareness about hepatitis B, which would help in the growth of the global HBV market in coming years.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market.

The major regional markets (the U.S., European Union and Japan) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Arbutus Pharma are also presented in detail.

