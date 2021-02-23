SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23 February 2021 3:30 P.M.





Scanfil Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kosunen, Markku

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210223094359_2

Transaction date: 2021-02-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.57 EUR

SCANFIL PLC





Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





