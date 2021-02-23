ORANGE COUNTY, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastline College has been awarded top ranking status for multiple degree programs by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning. Coastline College was listed among thousands of public institutions in the nation, and the comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

Coastline College has been a leader in online education since 1976, and offers not only AA degrees, but also a breadth of exceptional professional training and certification programs that empower students to become career-ready for jobs in today’s workforce. Coastline also provides a wealth of transfer programs for students facilitating the opportunity to move on to a 4-year college or university. Coastline College’s low tuition makes it one of the most affordable options in California and is one of the least-expensive schools for local students, as well as being one of the top-performing community colleges out of 115 California community colleges and ranked among the top of the 1700 nationwide community colleges.

The 2021 rankings for Intelligent.com are calculated through a unique scoring system that includes student engagement, the potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed thousands of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with Coastline College making it to the final list for 6 Degree Programs. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each college degree program.

Please visit the listed sources below to access the top 3 program’s complete rankings.

Associate in Psychology Degree programs | 2

https://intelligent.com//best-associate-in-psychology-degree-programs/



Accredited Certificate programs | 3

https://intelligent.com//best-accredited-certificate-programs/

Community Colleges | 12

https://intelligent.com//best-community-colleges/

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu