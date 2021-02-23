Worcester, MA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar ® Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has named Byron Novosad, DDS, to the Vystar Board of Directors, effective immediately. He fills the seat vacated by Keith Osborn, MD, who has retired.

Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO, noted, “We are grateful to Dr. Osborn for his many years of service and his support of Vystar. He has provided excellent guidance and has been a valued sounding board for us on many areas. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“Dr. Novosad has supported us at critical junctures as an investor and in an advisory capacity over many years,” stated Rotman. “He will be an excellent addition to our Board, as he has an in-depth knowledge of Vystar’s businesses, our history, and vision for the future. His knowledge of the healthcare industry both as a practitioner, industry advisor and investor will be helpful for the development of our multiple health-related product lines, such as our patented RxAir ® UV light air purifiers to battle airborne Coronaviruses and other diseases, patented Vytex ® deproteinized latex and rubber for medical gloves and a wide range of products, and Fluid Energy Conversion applications.”

“As long-term shareholder and advisor to Vystar, and RxAir before its acquisition by Vystar, I have gone the extra mile to research the businesses,” stated Dr. Byron Novosad, DDS. “I have toured the rubber plantations and RxAir and Vytex factories, and have developed a thorough understanding of Vystar’s technologies. From that, I see tremendous potential. I am looking forward to playing a larger, more formal role in driving shareholder value by shaping the consistent execution and communication of Vystar’s vison, activities and achievements.”

Dr. Novosad has operated a private periodontal practice in the Houston, Texas area for 30 years, and has been a Clinical Assistant Professor of Periodontics at the Periodontal Graduate Clinic for the University of Texas Dental branch in Houston since 2007. He has served as Staff Dentist for Houston Community College School of Dental Hygiene, and was on the Advisory Board of Wharton County Jr. College School of Dental Hygiene for 37 years. He provided consulting services to the Harris County Public Health and Environmental Services Dept., UV Flu Technology (now RxAir) starting in 2011 to present, TracFind (an item tracking device), and Vystar Corp. Dr. Novosad earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and Periodontics License from University of Texas at Houston.

For details on Vytex, contact info@vytex.com or 508-791-9114 or visit Vytex.com . Follow Vystar and Vytex news on Twitter: @VystarCompany

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, including RxAir® UV light air purification products, Vytex™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

Contacts:

Vystar

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, product development and delivery, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.