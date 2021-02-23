LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



via NewMediaWire --ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that, prior to going online with its new ASIC s17 miners, the Company has signed a comprehensive Hosting and Maintenance Agreement (the “Agreement”).

“As we continue to bring our miners online, we want our shareholders to be able to track the expansion and profitability of the Company’s mining activity given the sharp rising trend in Bitcoin prices,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings.

According to the Agreement, Scrubgrass Generating Company, LLP, based in Kennerdell, PA, will provide electricity and Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”), will serve as the official provider of mine uploading services.

Management notes that this is a critical factor as the Company prepares to bring another 840 ASIC miners online as part of its next three Pod5 datacenter mining units.

The initial power demand for the additional three Pod5 mining pod units, equipped with a total of 840 additional miners, is approximately 4 MW. At current prices, these units will produce approximately $9.9 million in annualized revenues from mining activity.

“It currently costs about $11K in computing power to mine a single Bitcoin,” added Pierce. “Bitcoin is pricing at over five times that level, making this is an exceptional ROI opportunity, and our responsibility to our shareholders is clear: continue to invest, expand, and execute.”

