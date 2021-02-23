Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global animal health market with description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of market by value, by type, by product, and by region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global animal health market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global animal health market are Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis Inc., and Elanco, whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Region Coverage

North America

Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Latin America

Eastern Europe

ROW

Based on the animal species, animal health market can be segmented into food-producing animals (FPA) and companion animals (CA). Food producing animals (FPA) consist of swine, poultry, ruminants, and aquatic species. Companion animals (CA) include dogs, cats, horses and fishes.

The global animal health market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to escalate during the forecasted years 2021 to 2025. The market would augment owing to numerous growth drivers such as, escalating disposable income, growing demand for animal protein, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, surging urban population, augmenting awareness of animal health, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are unanticipated safety, quality or efficacy concern and regulatory obligations. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing adoption of wearable devices, evolution of pet nutrition products, pet humanization, etc.

