CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that 92 LPL-affiliated advisors are ranked among the top advisors in their respective states in the 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors report published by Forbes, up from 68 a year ago.

“On behalf of LPL, I congratulate the LPL advisors recognized on the esteemed Forbes list,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “The past year has shown us that strong financial advice cannot be underestimated. We recognize each of these esteemed advisors for going above and beyond in delivering personalized financial advice and helping clients pursue their long-term wealth management goals.”

See all of the LPL advisors ranked on this year’s list.

“During these uncertain times, our industry has seen an uptick in demand for advice, making it more important than ever to ensure clients feel supported throughout their entire financial planning journey,” Xavier continued. “We applaud the commitment each of these advisors continue to show to their clients. By leaning into emerging technologies and harnessing the value of the independent model, they are enhancing the advisor-client relationship and paving the way to the future of advice.”

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.

View the complete list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

About LPL Financial



LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine, SHOOK Research and the advisor firms referenced in this article are all separate entities.

