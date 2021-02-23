Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI Software Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Data Source, Application (Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance, and Telemetry), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edge AI software market size to grow from USD 590 million in 2020 to USD 1,835 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period.



Various factors such as increasing enterprise workloads on the cloud and rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications are expected to drive the adoption of the edge AI solutions and services. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the edge AI software market size based on component, type, GNSS receiver, application, vertical, and region.

As the world braces for the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, every industry has been affected. To mitigate pandemic risks, organizations around the world are taking adequate measures such as remote working capabilities, remote asset maintenance and monitoring, plant automation, and telehealth. A high positive impact has been witnessed in the healthcare vertical, as firms have started realizing the potential of edge AI software in combating the impact of COVID-19. This has led to increased funding and research to keep businesses safe and secure across the value chain. It is expected that the market will witness slow growth during the pandemic and bounce back with a higher adoption rate across verticals post-pandemic. Organizations worldwide have been using digital infrastructure to continue with their usual business activities as it serves as an essential infrastructure. Healthcare, the public sector, and education verticals are adopting digitalization at an unprecedented rate. Several clouds and edge companies are offering their computational services for free to the frontline workers to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

The system integration and testing services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The training and consulting services segment is expected to account for the largest market size, while the system integration and testing services segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The technicalities involved in implementing edge AI software solutions boost the growth of training and consulting services while the need to ensure the interoperability of edge AI software with hardware components from different vendors would boost the growth of system integration and testing services.

The video and image recognition segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The edge AI software market by data source has been segmented into video and image recognition, speech recognition, biometric data, sensor data, and mobile data. Video and image content analysis has introduced the automation of tasks due to advancements made in deep learning. They help to automatically recognize temporal and spatial events in videos and images. A person who moves suspiciously, traffic signs that are not obeyed, the sudden appearance of flames, and smoke are few events detected through video and image content analysis.

Energy management application segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The edge AI software market by application has been segmented into autonomous vehicles, access management, video surveillance, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, telemetry, energy management, and others (point of sales, field service support, precision agriculture, AR/VR, and smart wearables). Using edge AI for energy management can reduce the overall costs and optimize energy consumption by applying various techniques for predicting the optimal load of the system in real-time leading to its growth in edgeAI software market.

Among regions, North America accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

The organizations in North America, especially the US, have leveraged the benefits of AI, ML, and deep learning technologies to stay ahead in the market. The region has well-established economies, which enable edge AI software vendors to invest in new technologies. Furthermore, it is regarded as the center of innovation where major IT players are rolling out intelligent devices and collaborating with other companies in the edge AI software market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Edge AI Software Market

4.2 Market, by Application

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market, by Application and Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Enterprise Workloads on the Cloud

5.2.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Number of Intelligent Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Edge Ai Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of the 5G Network to Bring IT and Telecom Together

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues Slowing the Adoption of Edge Ai Software

5.2.4.2 Optimization of Edge Ai Standards



6. Industry Trends

6.1 Evolution

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Edge AI Software Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.4 Case Study Analysis

6.4.1 Use Case 1: Creating Motion Intelligence with Imagimob's Sensorbeat AI Software

6.4.2 Use Case 2: Using Imagimob's Sensorbeat AI Software for Predictive Maintenance in Manufacturing

6.4.3 Use Case 3: Using Anagog Jedai 4.0 to Personalize Banking Experience

6.4.4 Use Case 4: Using High-Performance Embedded Computing (HPEC) Systems of Eurotech for Autonomous Driving

6.4.5 Use Case 5: Using Edge AI Starter Kit of Bytelake for the Detection of Groceries in Retail

6.4.6 Use Case 6: Using Edge AI Starter Kit of Bytelake for Traffic Analytics Using Video Surveillance

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

6.6 Supply Chain Analysis

6.7 Technology Analysis

6.7.1 Edge AI and Internet of Things (IoT)

6.7.2 Edge AI and 5G

6.7.3 Edge AI and Blockchain

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.9 Pricing Analysis

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.10.1 Innovation and Patent Registrations

6.11 Regulatory Implications

6.11.1 Introduction

6.11.2 General Data Protection Regulation

6.11.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

6.11.4 Federal Trade Commission

6.11.5 Federal Communications Commission

6.11.6 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 42



7 Edge AI Software Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Software Tools

7.2.2 Platform

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Training and Consulting Services

7.3.2 System Integration and Testing

7.3.3 Support and Maintenance



8 Edge AI Software Market, by Data Source

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Data Source: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Data Source: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Video and Image Recognition

8.3 Speech Recognition

8.4 Biometric Data

8.5 Sensor Data

8.6 Mobile Data



9 Edge AI Software Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Autonomous Vehicles

9.3 Access Management

9.4 Video Surveillance

9.5 Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance

9.6 Telemetry

9.7 Energy Management

9.8 Others



10 Edge AI Software Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Edge AI Software: Enterprise Use Cases

10.3 Government and Public

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Automotive

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.7 Telecom

10.8 Healthcare

10.9 Others



11 Edge AI Software Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share, 2020

12.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

12.4.1 Introduction

12.5 Key Market Developments

12.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.5.2 Business Expansions

12.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology

12.6.3 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company

12.6.4 Star

12.6.5 Emerging Leader

12.6.6 Pervasive

12.6.7 Participant

12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Microsoft

13.3 IBM

13.4 Google

13.5 Aws

13.6 Nutanix

13.7 Synaptics

13.8 Tibco Software

13.9 Octonion

13.10 Imagimob

13.11 Anagog

13.12 Veea

13.13 Foghorn Systems

13.14 Bragi

13.15 Gorilla Technology Group

13.16 Tact.AI

13.17 Sixsq

13.18 Azion Technologies

13.19 Clearblade

13.20 Alefedge

13.21 Adapdix

13.22 Startup/SME Profiles

13.22.1 Bytelake

13.22.2 Reality AI

13.22.3 Deci.AI

13.22.4 Stratahive

13.22.5 Edgeworx

13.22.6 Swim.AI

13.22.7 Invision.AI

13.22.8 Horizon Robotics

13.22.9 Kneron

13.22.10 Deepbrainz



14 Appendix

14.1 Adjacent and Related Markets

14.1.1 Introduction

14.1.2 Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2025

14.1.2.1 Market Definition

14.1.2.2 Market Overview

14.1.2.2.1 Edge Computing Market, by Component

14.1.2.2.2 Edge Computing Market, by Application

14.1.2.2.3 Edge Computing Market, by Organization Size

14.1.2.2.4 Edge Computing Market, by Vertical

14.1.2.2.5 Edge Computing Market, by Region

14.2 Discussion Guide

