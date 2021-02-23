Developer of World’s First Industrial Centrifugal Partition Chromatography Platform Extends Leadership Team



Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RotaChrom Technologies (“RotaChrom” or the “Company”), the developer of the world's first industrial-scale Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (CPC) technology platform, announced today the promotion of Andras Gaspar, Ph.D., to Chief Product Officer.

In his new role, Andras will oversee all product development and engineering processes at RotaChrom, where his intimate knowledge of chemistry and engineering required to run the Company’s chromatography product lines will be put to use. The products and services that RotaChrom provides are of the highest quality and at the forefront of purification technology, and Andras will continue to ensure this level of quality for all RotaChrom customers.

“Andras has made tremendous contributions to RotaChrom’s effort to provide the best purification solutions to our customers.” said RotaChrom CEO László Madarász. “We look forward to him taking more of a leadership role within the Company and having him provide his expertise to continue to make RotaChrom the top choice for purification solutions.”

Andras will also continue to be a prominent voice on RotaChrom's webinar and accompanying “Purified” podcast series, which are monthly discussions around organic compound purification. “Purified” features guest speakers from RotaChrom's webinar series in order to offer a more personal, conversational-style deep dive into the subjects covered on the webinars.

Andras Gaspar studied bioengineering at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics and went on to earn his Ph.D. in chemistry at the Technical University of Munich. After more than a decade of engineering work at IBV Hungary, Gates Corporation, and Continental ContiTech, Andras joined RotaChrom Technologies in 2020.

RotaChrom Technologies has developed the world's first industrial-scale Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (pCPC) technology platform with fully automated solvent recycling system. The company's instruments have revolutionized compound purification by providing cost-effective chromatography solutions to customers all over the world in various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food/beverage, and botanical extracts. RotaChrom has achieved massive international success in pharmaceutical purification, and it has become an industry-leading company by setting global purification standards. RotaChrom’s CPC platforms are quintessential applications when looking for a high-purity, high-capacity, and yield-focused solution.

