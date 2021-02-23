The Apache Software Foundation Sustains its Mission of Providing Software for the Public Good through Corporate Sponsorships and Charitable Giving

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today that Corporate Sponsorship and Charitable Giving has enabled the Foundation to sustain its mission of providing software for the public good.



The ASF is the world's largest Open Source foundation. Apache software projects are integral to nearly every end-user computing device, benefit billions of users worldwide, with Web requests received from every Internet-connected country on the planet. Valued conservatively at more than $22B, Apache Open Source software is available to the public-at-large at 100% no cost. No payment of any kind is ever required to use, contribute to, or otherwise participate in Apache projects. The ASF depends on tax-deductible Sponsorships and donations to offset its operations expenses that include infrastructure, marketing and publicity, accounting, and legal services.

"We are proud of our Sponsors, whose generous support helps our volunteer community continue to develop essential software that keeps the world running," said Daniel Ruggeri, ASF Vice President of Fundraising. "ASF Sponsorship allows us to make great strides towards developing and improving our projects, enriching our communities, educating and mentoring newcomers, and encouraging and facilitating participation by under-represented groups. Fiscal support today secures the groundwork to ensure future Apache benefits can be shared by all."

ASF Sponsors include:

Platinum —Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Tencent, and Verizon Media.

Gold —Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Cloudera, Confluent, IBM, Indeed, Reprise Software, Union Investment, and Workday.

Silver —Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Capital One, Comcast, Didi Chuxing, Red Hat, and Target.

Bronze —Bestecasinobonussen.nl, Bookmakers, Casino2k, Cerner, Curity, Gundry MD, GridGain, Host Advice, HotWax Systems, LeoVegas Indian Online Casino, Miro-Kredit AG, Mutuo Kredit AG, Online Holland Casino, ProPrivacy, PureVPN, RX-M, RenaissanceRe, SCAMS.info, SevenJackpots.com, Start a Blog by Ryan Robinson, Talend, The Best VPN, The Blog Starter, The Economic Secretariat, Top10VPN, and Twitter.

In addition to ASF Sponsors, Targeted Sponsors provide in-kind support for select Foundation operations and initiatives that benefit Apache Projects and their communities. They include:

Platinum —Amazon Web Services, CloudBees, DLA Piper, JetBrains, Leaseweb, Microsoft, OSU Open Source Labs, Sonatype, and Verizon Media.

Gold —Atlassian, Datadog, Docker, PhoenixNAP, and Quenda.

Silver —HotWax Systems, Manning Publications, and Rackspace.

Bronze —Bintray, Education Networks of America, Friend of Apache Cordova, Hopsie, Google, No-IP, PagerDuty, Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation, Sonic.net, SURFnet, and Virtru.

"We deeply appreciate the ongoing support over the course of this unprecedentedly challenging year," said Sally Khudairi, ASF Vice President of Sponsor Relations. "Widespread awareness of the value of The Apache Software Foundation has led organizations and individuals to reach deep and help ensure our day-to-day operations continue without interruption. We are grateful and humbled by the support."

Corporate Contributions

In addition to Sponsorship, a variety of Corporate Giving programs benefit the ASF. They include:

Annual Corporate Giving —organizations such as Bloomberg Philanthropies, IBM, Microsoft, PayPal, Vanguard, and many others offer tax benefits and provide their employees the ability to boost their support of a diverse set of nonprofit organizations that include the ASF.

﻿Matching Gifts and Volunteer Grants﻿ —donations to the ASF can be doubled or tripled through a corporate matching gift program. Employers such as American Express, AOL, Bloomberg, IBM, and Microsoft match contributions and volunteer hours made by their employees.

Charitable Gifts and Payroll Giving —as an official charity in Benevity https://www.benevity.com/ , the Blackbaud Giving Fund https://blackbaudgivingfund.org/ , and other philanthropic giving distributors, the ASF benefits from numerous corporate giving initiatives, such as the Microsoft Tech Talent for Good volunteer program and Charles Schwab Charitable, among others.

Individual Donations

Individuals and organizations wishing to support Apache with one-time and recurring tax-deductible donations using a credit or debit card, PayPal, ACH electronic bank transfer, or Apple/Google/Microsoft Pay on their mobile device are invited to do so at https://donate.apache.org/ . Supporting Apache through an online purchase from Amazon, using cryptocurrency, mailing in a check, and other methods are also possible.

For more information, including ways to support the ASF, visit http://apache.org/foundation/contributing.html

Learn about the ASF's commitment to providing software for the public good in "Apache Everywhere" https://s.apache.org/ApacheEverywhere

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation is the world’s largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 227M+ lines of code and providing more than $22B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 813 individual Members and 206 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with nearly 8,100 Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an Open Source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cloudera, Comcast, Confluent, Didi Chuxing, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Reprise Software, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF .

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

