UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Patterson & Associates has selected the Applied Digital Agency™ solution to digitally transform its business. To provide a simpler, more digital customer experience, the agency will leverage an open, foundational platform to automate daily workflows and gain visibility across the entire customer journey, while delivering a mobile customer self-service experience and a collaborative commercial lines process.

“Our customers are our priority, and we want to make it easier for them to interact with us – no matter the time or place,” said Ben Patterson, principal, Patterson & Associates. “Applied’s Digital Agency solution delivers the connected experience we want to provide to our customers through an open agency management system that integrates mobile apps, customer portals and simple, collaborative application experiences, creating the premier experience our customers expect.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, minimize errors and omissions, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“In today’s digital age, insurance agencies require flexible technology that enables them to increase automation, simplify workflows and digitally connect to customers the way they expect,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Agency enables Patterson & Associates to automate all sales and servicing workflows and customer interactions at each stage of the customer lifecycle.”

