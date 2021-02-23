The Company Will Produce Products Labeled with the Lifestyle Brand for Distribution in the US and Internationally as Part of the Joint Venture

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an agreement to form a Joint-Venture with Cali Bear (www.calibear.life), a lifestyle CBD brand to produce CBD infused water, edibles, and topicals under the Cali Bear brand, with full participation of the Team Cali Bear influencers. The Joint Venture will cover domestic and international retail and e-commerce channels. Products are expected to be available for purchase online by April 20th, 2021.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am very excited to announce the signing of a Joint Venture agreement with Cali Bear. This is a tremendous opportunity to partner with an emerging CBD brand that sets the standard for ‘performance lifestyle’. The brand has a great aesthetic that will translate well in the marketplace. Cali Bear embodies the sport, beach, and surf culture, an embodiment of the California lifestyle which is synonymous with fun, excitement, and high level performance. The CBD products that we are manufacturing combined with our nano technology, delivering the best possible user experience for the consumer, fits well within the ethos of the brand. I believe our collective efforts will take the Company to new heights, as this Joint Venture provides the Company with a significant revenue stream from the various products that will be sold. This partnership will allow the Company to expedite our distribution strategy, as there are a number of outlets that have already shown interest in these products, both domestically and internationally. We anticipate the launch date for these products to be around April 20th, 2021. The Joint Venture also allows for the Company to produce branded smokable CBD products and THC-infused beverages, something both parties will explore later this year.”

As part of the Joint Venture, the Company will be responsible for the production, manufacture, and distribution of the products sold under the Joint Venture. This includes management and fulfillment of e-commerce orders. Cali Bear, founded in 2018, has assembled a team of influencers and brand ambassadors that will provide the Company high quality engagement and content to promote a robust direct-to-consumer e-commerce strategy. Cali Bear’s team of ambassadors include gold medalist and four-time Brazillian national team Olympian Ricardo Santos, 2021 Team USA Olympian Trevor Crabb, 18-year AVP Beach Volleyball veteran Ty Loomis, AVP Tour professional Miles Evans, Puerto Rican national team member Roberto “Rafu” Rodriguez, and Polish national team member Piotr Marciniak.

Christopher Shipps, Founder of Cali Bear, commented, “Cali Bear is dedicated to sourcing the best ingredients and innovative CBD technologies. A Joint Venture with American Premium Water (APW) will streamline Cali Bear, while providing our customers with consistent, high quality, natural, and organic products. I foresee that together, this partnership can achieve rapid sales growth within the US and internationally. Our distribution program will leverage our multi-national influencer team and quickly propel the brand. Cali Bear is very excited for our Joint Venture with APW, the future looks bright together."

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

