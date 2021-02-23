ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical care patients often have to suffer the additional stress of being moved from a primary care hospital to a specialist facility. A new partnership between global telehealth company VeeMed and the Dignity Health Telemedicine Network, a leg of CommonSpirit Health™, is making it possible for these patients to get the specialist care they need without being transferred. By employing VeeMed’s tele-ICU physician services, hospital staff are able to provide patients with the specialist care they need.



CommonSpirit Health is the healthcare organization formed in 2019 by the alignment of Dignity Health™ and Catholic Health Initiatives. It operates 137 hospitals and more than 1000 care sites across 21 states.

VeeMed’s partnership with CommonSpirit Health extends a collaboration that began with telemedicine services for the Dignity Health Telemedicine Network (DHTN), which acts as a telemedicine operations team within CommonSpirit Health. In September 2020, VeeMed began working with DHTN to provide tele-psychiatry services at three Dignity Health hospitals in Nevada. Expanding their partnership within the organization, VeeMed now serves critical care patients at multiple CHI locations in Texas and is beginning in Southern California. With the organizational alignment, VeeMed’s scope has now increased to serve both Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives hospitals.

“We’re honored to expand our partnership with CommonSpirit Health to bring the benefit of a wide range of telemedicine-based care to patients,” said VeeMed Chief Medical Officer and President Dr. Arshad Ali. “Hospitals continue to face specialist staffing shortages, making it more difficult to serve patients, either on site, or at remote locations. VeeMed, through its provider services, can fill the staffing gaps, helping to improve patient outcomes, all in a highly effective timeframe,” said Dr. Ali. VeeMed telemedicine services have been a positive experience for CHI facilities. Currently, VeeMed has 15 tele-ICU physicians serving Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives Hospitals.



Collaboration has also been very positive. “VeeMed has worked with us during the entire implementation, from developing the program specifically for our needs, to deployment and ongoing optimization and improvement. Their team’s partnership in implementation made for a seamless rollout and they continue to provide great support,” said Denise Pimintel, Clinical Program Manager at Dignity Health Telemedicine Network.

About CommonSpirit Health

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With a team of approximately 125,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 137 hospitals and more than 1000 care sites across 21 states. In FY 2020, Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health had combined revenues of nearly $29.6 billion and provided $4.6 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org .

About VeeMed

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeMed is a global telehealth company focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeMed has the most advanced telemedicine solution available for acute care settings. For more information about VeeMed’s vision for the future of telemedicine see https://veemed.com

