EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved Capital Power Corporation's ("Capital Power" or "the Company") (TSX: CPX) normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase and cancel up to 10,661,112 of its outstanding common shares during the one-year period from February 26, 2021 to February 25, 2022.



As of February 12, 2021, Capital Power had 106,970,793 common shares issued and outstanding and 106,611,123 common shares issued and outstanding after excluding common shares beneficially owned by directors and executive officers of Capital Power and persons who beneficially own or exercise control or direction over more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Capital Power (the "Public Float"). The 10,661,112 common shares under the NCIB represent approximately 10% of the Public Float and will be purchased only when and if the Company considers it advisable.

Pursuant to TSX rules, the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased during the same trading day on the TSX is 87,397 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume of Capital Power common shares for the six months preceding the date of TSX acceptance of the NCIB, which was equal to 349,589 common shares), subject to certain exceptions for block repurchases.

Capital Power repurchased and cancelled 461,832 million shares on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading platforms at a cost of $10,474,065 or an average of $22.67 per share under its prior NCIB approved by the TSX on February 24, 2020 for the period from February 26, 2020 to February 25, 2021.

Purchases will be made on behalf of the Company by a registered broker through facilities of the TSX at prevailing market prices pursuant to the rules of the TSX governing normal course issuer bids and/or through alternative Canadian trading platforms or as otherwise may be permitted by applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Capital Power believes that the market price of its common shares may, from time to time, not reflect the inherent value of the Company, and that purchases of common shares pursuant to the bid may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds. Therefore, Capital Power believes that it is in the best interest of the Company to proceed with the NCIB.

