Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Skin Closure Staplers Market will grow with a CAGR value of 7.5 percent from 2021 to 2026 [forecast period]. The increasing number of wound care and general surgeries across the globe, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, technical advancements made to the staplers for the ease and comfort of patients, rising preference for skin staplers over sutures, growing importance and popularity for cosmetic surgeries in both developed and developing regions, and rising medical tourism in developing countries will support the growth of this market.



Key Market Insights

Owing to the rising preference for skin closure using skin staplers for wound, the market for wound care management will be the largest amongst all

The standard type of skin staplers will be a larger market as compared to the linear

The market for absorbable staplers will be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026

ConMed Corporation, 3M, Acra-Cut, Aesculap, Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments, Changzhou Medical Bioengineering, Demophorius Healthcare, Healthcare Medical Changzhou, Incisive Surgical, Jiangsu Coopwin Med, Meril Life Sciences, MetroMed Healthcare, Microcure Medical, Mopec Europe, Ningbo Advan Electrical, Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance, Purple Surgical, Stapleline Medizintechnik, SunMedix, SURKON Medical, Trimpeks Healthcare, Wallach Surgical Devices, Welfare, Medtronic, Lotus Surgical, Vitality Medical and Gregna among others are the top players in the skin closure staplers market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Wound Care Management

General Surgeries

Burn Surgeries

Cosmetic Surgeries

Other Surgeries

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Standard

Linear

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Disposable

Absorbable

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics

Medical Research Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

