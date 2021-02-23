Plano, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLIM, a leading provider of end-to-end IoT, IT and PLM solutions, was ranked in the “Top 100 Fastest growing companies in North Texas” by the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.

The Dallas 100 annually gauges the fastest-growing privately held companies in North Texas.

The annual award ranks the area’s top 100 entrepreneurial companies based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years. The Institute, working with the accounting firm BKD LLP CPAs and Advisors, examined sales from hundreds of companies for 2017 to 2019, and selected the winners!

“We have an exciting year,” says Prabhu Patil, CEO of PROLIM. “We are very excited and honored to be the fastest-growing company in North Texas. This growth is only possible because of our great team members and our valued customers. Given PROLIM’s focus on enabling innovation through IT, IoT and PLM technology with high-performing deep industry knowledgeable PLM software teams, we are able to consistently help our clients quickly scale their PLM needs reducing their time-to-market"﻿.

About Dallas 100™

In 2020, the Cox School of Business celebrates 100 years of business education at SMU. The Cox School of Business is committed to influencing the way the world conducts business via prolific research that provokes innovation, change and global thought leadership. SMU Cox offers a full range of business education programs including BBA, Full-Time MBA, Professional MBA (part-time), Executive MBA, Cox MBA Direct, Online MBA and Master of Science degree programs, as well as Executive Education. Consistently ranked among the world’s leading business schools, SMU Cox maintains an active alumni network globally. SMU Cox is accredited by AACSB.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end IoT, IT and PLM solutions for 400+ customers in Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Machinery with global operations in the USA, Canada, Europe and India. PROLIM helps customers to improve profitability and efficiency by providing high-value IoT, IT and PLM technology services. PROLIM works at the intersection of business and technology to help customers improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders.

PROLIM Corporation 6827 Communications Parkway, Suite #310 Plano, TX 75024 Email:info@prolim.com