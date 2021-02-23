New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Incident Response Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957037/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. IT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.8% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR
The Incident Response Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
Government Segment to Record 19.5% CAGR
In the global Government segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957037/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Incident Response Service Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Incident Response
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for IT by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for IT by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Incident Response Service Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT, BFSI,
Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 17: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: China 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Incident Response Service Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Response Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 25: France Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: France 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 27: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 29: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: UK Current & Future Analysis for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: UK 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT, BFSI,
Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Incident Response
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Incident
Response Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957037/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: