9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Lumen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$138.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Lumen segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR



The Implantable Ports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AngioDynamics, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Cook Medical, Inc.

Districlass Medical SA

Kimal PLC

Medical Components, Inc.

Pakumed Medical Products Gmbh

PFM Medical AG

Smiths Medical

Teleflex, Inc.

Vygon SA







