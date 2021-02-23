NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit, a leading FinTech company and parent of an SBA-approved processor of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, is applauding the reforms to the PPP that the Biden-Harris administration announced on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, it would soon implement.
Biz2Credit’s funding subsidiary is the largest provider of approved PPP loans, according to data released by the SBA as of Feb. 21, 2021. The company has risen to the top of the rankings of PPP providers with 139,559 SBA-approved PPP loans by serving the smallest businesses, especially self-employed individuals and minority and women-owned businesses, with over 98% of its approved loan applications coming from businesses with fewer than 20 employees.
“The increased access to capital that we are providing for the hardest-hit and underserved small businesses is a clear testament to the importance of digital lending,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit. “The fact that we have secured almost twice as many approvals vs the nation’s two largest banks indicates that a digital platform is the best strategy for serving the broadest range of small business clients, especially for a program as urgently needed as the PPP.”
Biz2Credit is now stating that it supports the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to increase the flow of capital to these smallest businesses. Specifically, the administration will:
“Businesses with fewer than 20 employees often have struggled more than larger businesses to collect and submit the necessary paperwork and secure relief from a lender. It is a bit complicated, and just one mistake in submitting forms can significantly delay funding,” added Arora, whose SBA-approved lending subsidiary has processed more PPP loans than any other lender.
“The 14-day exclusive application period will allow lenders to focus on serving these smallest businesses, which has been an ongoing commitment of Biz2Credit through this process,” Arora said. “Many of these truly small businesses are women-owned and minority-owned firms. They are the backbone of local economies.”
Since PPP reopened in January, 98% of Biz2Credit’s approvals have gone to firms with fewer than 20 employees. Sole proprietors, independent contractors, and eligible self-employed individuals comprise 72.5% of the approvals, totaling more than 100,000 as of figures released by the SBA on Feb. 22.
Additionally, the Biden-Harris administration announced its continuing commitment to enhancing the PPP application process to ensure accountability by:
“Small businesses account for 44% of U.S. GDP, create two-thirds of the new private sector jobs in the economy and employ nearly half of America’s workers. Millions of these small businesses are owned by females, immigrants, African Americans, and other people of color,” Arora said. “Many of them are struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.”
“At Biz2Credit, we fully support the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to delivering equitable relief to hard-hit small businesses a top priority,” Arora added. “The latest round of PPP funding is providing meaningful relief to business owners who struggled to secure funding last year in the first round of the program.”
According to government figures:
Despite these outcomes, many businesses remain hindered by SBA validation errors and other anti-fraud measures that are designed to prevent misuse of taxpayer funding. Errors such as these have led to processing delays and in many cases remain unresolved at this time.
“We continue to encourage collaboration with the teams at SBA and lenders to simplify the application process for business owners and resolve these validation errors that continue to prevent many legitimate borrowers from receiving an SBA approval,” Arora said.
Biz2Credit reminds borrowers that as the SBA implements changes this week, processing delays are to be expected due to the very high volume of demand for the PPP. Business owners should continue to watch their online dashboard for updates as new program rules are released via the Biz2Credit funding platform.
About Biz2Credit
Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $3 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
