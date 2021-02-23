New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957022/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Temperature Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$309 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flow Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$165.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Gas Sensors Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Gas Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$121.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$182 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Temperature Sensors (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Temperature Sensors (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Flow Sensors (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Flow Sensors (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Gas Sensors (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Gas Sensors (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Pressure Sensors (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Pressure Sensors (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 12: United States Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Market for Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: Japanese Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: Chinese Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: European Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 22: European Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 23: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 24: French Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 25: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: German Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Italian Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: United Kingdom Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Rest of Europe Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 36: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
