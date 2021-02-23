New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957022/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Temperature Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$309 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flow Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$165.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Gas Sensors Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Gas Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$121.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$182 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Temperature Sensors (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Temperature Sensors (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Flow Sensors (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Flow Sensors (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Gas Sensors (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gas Sensors (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Pressure Sensors (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Pressure Sensors (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 12: United States Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Market for Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Japanese Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: Chinese Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 20: European Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: European Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 22: European Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: French Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: German Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italian Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Italian Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: United Kingdom Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Rest of Europe Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 36: Oil and Gas IIoT Sensors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

