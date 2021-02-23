SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named their cloud-native platform as a 2020 CUSTOMER magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Award winner.



Star2Star’s end-to-end portfolio of enterprise solutions meet workforce optimization challenges in need of business voice, remote work, contact center, customer service, video conferencing, team collaboration, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and other productivity and collaboration tools. They have pioneered industry leading solutions designed to unify small, single location businesses to large, distributed enterprises and create seamless workflows. As the industry’s only cloud-native platform with pure and on-premises cloud deployments, Star2Star demonstrated a unique ability to enable workforce optimization for a variety of operational needs.

The CUSTOMER Magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Award recognizes vendors that are using metrics and data-driven analysis to advance the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader in workforce optimization solutions,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We have always made innovation and improving the day-to-day workflows of our customers a central priority; contributing to a more unified, collaborative workforce has been especially critical in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to continue empowering our customers with the solutions and services they need to be successful in any circumstance.”

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Star2Star with a Workforce Optimization Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Its cloud-native solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Star2Star in 2021 and beyond.”

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.