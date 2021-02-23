OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 delivers a streamlined and intuitive movie editing experience, making video creation fun and accessible for anyone. New creative features including Instant Project Templates, face-tracking AR Stickers and enhancements to the Split Screen Template Editor, empower users to easily transform their photos and footage into standout projects. Performance and usability improvements make the video editing workflow simpler and more efficient.
“VideoStudio Ultimate has long been known for its unique combination of power and simplicity that makes it easy for users to create personalized and compelling projects that are uniquely their own,” said Prakash Channagiri, Director of Product Management for Video at Corel. “With VideoStudio Ultimate 2021, we’re taking this fun factor even further with new creative tools and boosted performance so you can effortlessly dive in and create amazing projects.”
VideoStudio® Ultimate 2021 is a complete editing toolkit with everything from basic tools and effects to powerful features including motion tracking, multi-camera editing, screen recording and even full color grading controls for eye-catching HD and 4K movies. Highlights include:
VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 has the tools you need to quickly create impressive videos and share them online, via social media, or even on DVD! Take advantage of FastFlick™ for easy slide-show creation; and burn videos to disc with custom chapters and themed menus with VideoStudio MyDVD™. MultiCam Capture™ Lite makes it simple to record your screen and capture webcam video simultaneously, and includes support for new AR Stickers for fun effects.
VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 is part of the VideoStudio family of products that also includes VideoStudio Pro. For more information, please visit this comparison chart.
Pricing and Availability
Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 is available in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP) is $99.99 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 89.99/ £89.99 with upgrade discounts available. GBP and EUR prices include VAT. To try VideoStudio and learn more, please visit www.videostudiopro.com.
To access volume licensing for commercial and education organizations, please visit www.videostudiopro.com/en/licensing/.
About Corel
Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.
