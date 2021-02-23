New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957021/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.5% over the period 2020-2027. Process Industries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discrete Industries segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 97-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS

2027



Table 3: Process Industries (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Process Industries (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Discrete Industries (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Discrete Industries (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States IIoT Data Collection and Device

Management Platform Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Canadian IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IIoT Data

Collection and Device Management Platform in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Demand for IIoT Data Collection and Device

Management Platform in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Chinese IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 18: European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 20: French IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Demand for IIoT Data Collection and Device

Management Platform in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Italian IIoT Data Collection and Device Management

Platform Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe IIoT Data Collection and Device

Management Platform Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe IIoT Data Collection and Device

Management Platform Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific IIoT Data Collection and Device

Management Platform Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective

by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World IIoT Data Collection and Device

Management Platform Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Rest of World IIoT Data Collection and Device

Management Platform Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

