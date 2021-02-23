New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957021/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.5% over the period 2020-2027. Process Industries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discrete Industries segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 97-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957021/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS
2027
Table 3: Process Industries (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Process Industries (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Discrete Industries (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Discrete Industries (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States IIoT Data Collection and Device
Management Platform Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Canadian IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IIoT Data
Collection and Device Management Platform in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Demand for IIoT Data Collection and Device
Management Platform in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Chinese IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 18: European IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 20: French IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use
for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Demand for IIoT Data Collection and Device
Management Platform in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Italian IIoT Data Collection and Device Management
Platform Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe IIoT Data Collection and Device
Management Platform Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe IIoT Data Collection and Device
Management Platform Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific IIoT Data Collection and Device
Management Platform Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective
by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World IIoT Data Collection and Device
Management Platform Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Rest of World IIoT Data Collection and Device
Management Platform Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957021/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: