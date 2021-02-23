New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957020/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Asymmetric IGCT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reverse Blocking IGCT segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Reverse Conducting IGCT) Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Reverse Conducting IGCT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$978.6 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Tianjin Century Electronics Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristor (IGCT) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Asymmetric IGCT (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Asymmetric IGCT (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Asymmetric IGCT (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Reverse Blocking IGCT (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Reverse Blocking IGCT (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Reverse Blocking IGCT (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Reverse Conducting IGCT) (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Reverse Conducting IGCT) (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Reverse Conducting IGCT) (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Drives (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Drives (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Drives (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Traction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Traction (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Traction (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Converter (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Converter (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Converter (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristor (IGCT) Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ for

2012-2019



Table 30: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$: 2012-2019



Table 33: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Integrated Gate-commutated

Thyristors (IGCT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Integrated Gate-commutated

Thyristors (IGCT) in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

Review in China in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristor (IGCT) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Europe in US$ by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 62: French Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Integrated Gate-commutated

Thyristors (IGCT) in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

Review in Italy in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Integrated Gate-commutated

Thyristors (IGCT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 83: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 86: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Historic Market Review by Segment in US$: 2012-2019



Table 96: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors (IGCT) Market

in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of World Integrated Gate-commutated Thyristors

(IGCT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

