4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Server, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.4% CAGR and reach US$80.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Storage segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR
The Hyperscale Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.8% and 19.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR.
Networking Segment to Record 22.7% CAGR
In the global Networking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hyperscale Data Center Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hyperscale Data Centers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Server (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Server (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Storage (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Storage (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Networking (Solution) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Networking (Solution) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Software (Solution) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Software (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hyperscale Data Center Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Hyperscale Data Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
2027
Table 12: United States Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Hyperscale Data Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Hyperscale Data Centers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Market for Hyperscale Data Centers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: Japanese Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Hyperscale Data Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: Chinese Hyperscale Data Centers Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hyperscale Data Center Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Hyperscale Data Centers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: European Hyperscale Data Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 22: European Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 23: Hyperscale Data Centers Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 24: French Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 25: Hyperscale Data Centers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: German Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Hyperscale Data Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Italian Hyperscale Data Centers Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Hyperscale Data Centers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: United Kingdom Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Hyperscale Data Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 32: Rest of Europe Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Hyperscale Data Centers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Hyperscale Data Centers Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Hyperscale Data Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
2027
Table 36: Hyperscale Data Centers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
