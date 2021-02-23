Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Smart Dentistry Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 15 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Smart dentistry is an updated and technologically advanced solution to combat ongoing oral diseases. In 2020, it is estimated that over 3.5 billion people will be affected by oral disease. The World Dental Federation stated that more than 2 billion people suffer from permanent tooth troubles due to insufficient knowledge. The rise in consumer disposable income accompanied by an increase in consumer spending on health advancement products will drive product demand.

Smart electric toothbrushes hold a promising future

The shift in consumer preference towards advanced hygiene products owing to change in lifestyle will drive the smart electric toothbrushes demand. The high cost associated with dental treatment is encouraging people to take necessary advanced oral products to prevent themselves from big financial pressure. Oral care is not covered in most health policies. Thus, incurring a huge financial burden on people while undergoing the treatment. Advanced features such as recording brush times, optimum pressure applicability, and proper angle recommendation are key features offered in electric toothbrushes. However, high pricing as compared to the regular toothbrushes along with doubt on product durability may hinder the smart toothbrushes market growth. Also, high replacement cost and motor glitches when a product is not properly used may pose a threat to product adoption.

Increase in product adoption among patients

Patients are expected to attain the highest gains in the coming years. An increase in consumer awareness through virtual platforms provided by the healthcare industry and government intervention to raise oral hygiene awareness to curb oral cancer will stimulate segment growth. Dental problem occurrence due to excessive smoking and drinking is boosting demand for self-management oral care products. Minimizing problems at an initial stage by adopting efficient dental care products and practices will fuel the industry growth.

High demand in North America market

High dental cost along with non-availability of physically present clinics will drive the smart dentistry market growth in the region. It is also reported that nowadays patients are more reluctant to consult through the online channel during the initial consultation. More practioner availability at economical costing will influence the regional industry growth.

Companies focus on more user-friendly products and solutions

Industry participants are working on one to all solutions through simplifying their products. More user friendly products are the key to attain product reach among various groups of customers. Panasonic Corporation, Philips, Omron Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Pursonic LLC, Lion Corporation, Wellness Oral Care, The Procter & Gamble Company, General Electric, Conair Corporation, Siemens, Cisco Systems, and JSB Healthcare are major market players.

Cerner Corporation, Teladoc Health Inc, Flexaust Inc., Medvivo Group Ltd, Iron Bow Technologies, Doctor on Demand, VSee, Amwell, MDLIVE, Chiron Health, and IMediplus Inc are key identified virtual dentistry solution providers.

