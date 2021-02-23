New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957001/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.6 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027. Fully Electric Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach 2.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid Electric Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.1 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR
The Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.1 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 814 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Fully Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Fully Electric Vehicles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Electric Vehicles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully Electric
Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle
Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric
Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully
Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 10: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully
Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 12: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 13: China Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully
Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully
Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: France Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully
Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully
Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 22: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully
Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid
Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and Electric
Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully Electric
Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle
Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric
Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -
Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles
and Hybrid Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application - Fully
Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles
and Hybrid Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -
Fully Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid and
Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully Electric Vehicles
and Hybrid Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
