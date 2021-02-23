With three founders from diverse corporate and agency settings, Health Mavens is uniquely positioned to provide a female lens to business leaders in the health and wellness space.

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three female powerhouses join forces to launch Chicago’s newest consulting firm, Health Mavens. A collective of successful business leaders, the three boast decades of experience leading health and wellness brands to stronger market share.

Heading up the firm are Barb VanSomeren, chief commercial marketing officer, Marian Temesvary, chief strategy officer, and Martha Porter Fiszer, chief communications officer.

Designed to create pathways to growth for health-related brands and companies, Health Mavens is uniquely positioned to provide a female lens to business problem solving.

“While an overwhelming number of women set the health and wellness agenda for themselves and their families, with 80 percent making health-related buying and usage decisions in the U.S., female leadership is under-represented” notes Temesvary. “Only 30 percent of C-suite teams and 13 percent of CEOs in the industry are women. Our answer is to bring experienced female leadership and perspective to help drive the growth of health-related brands and businesses.”

The firm serves as a thought-partner to clients and approaches business problems by focusing on solutions that are designed to grow a competitive advantage. This approach helps clients drive success in 3 core ways:

Optimize: Partner with clients on existing strategies to determine what is working and what needs refinement in order to achieve the best possible efficiencies and returns

Partner with clients on existing strategies to determine what is working and what needs refinement in order to achieve the best possible efficiencies and returns Expand: Offer guidance in testing new services or markets, extending a product line or opening up new sales channels for clients seeking a more robust enhancement

Offer guidance in testing new services or markets, extending a product line or opening up new sales channels for clients seeking a more robust enhancement Transform: Reimagine products, markets or marketing strategies to transform businesses when it’s time to make bold, sweeping, exponential moves that take a company or organization in a new direction

Meet the Mavens

Barb VanSomeren, chief commercial marketing officer

VanSomeren excels at leading global marketing and commercial teams for B2B and B2C heath brands at the intersection of technology innovation and customer experience. She has a track record in growing revenue, improving EBITA, attracting customers and driving retention. With experience in agency, private company, private equity and global matrixed public companies, Barb moves from boardroom to lunchroom to improve team culture and create marketplace winners.

Marian Temesvary, chief strategy officer

A researcher and observer by nature, Temesvary has built a career on ensuring that the voices, needs, and expectations of all stakeholders are heard and fully represented. Her experience spans corporate and consulting roles in biopharma, healthcare non-profits and services as well as consumer brands. She has held roles in brand, business unit management, strategy, marketing and business development in local and global organizations.

Martha Porter Fiszer, chief communications officer

Porter Fiszer is a champion of strategic brand positioning and creative content that get results. Her creative leadership and cross-channel communications strategy expertise have helped numerous B2B and B2C brands thrive, from agriculture and food to healthcare, health insurance and precision medical technology companies.

For inquiries, please contact Marian Temesvary at marian@health-mavens.com.

