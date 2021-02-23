New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957000/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$410.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $256.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR



The Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$256.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$539.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Eaton Corporation PLC

Littelfuse, Inc.

MERSEN SA

Pacific Engineering Corporation

SCHURTER Holding AG

SOC Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 12: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hybrid

and Electric Vehicle Fuses in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Japanese Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 26: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 41: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

