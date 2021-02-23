Richmond, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kin Slips, the North American leader in cannabis-infused sublingual strips, announces its partnership with Sweetleaf Collective, one of the oldest medical cannabis groups in the world, which helps HIV/AIDS and Cancer patients throughout California access free medical cannabis. Through Sweetleaf’s Compassion Care program, Kin Slips has donated over 65,000 cannabis-infused sublingual strips to medically vulnerable and low income people in need.

Kin Slips’ donation and Sweetleaf’s distribution of free medical cannabis was made possible by Highway 1 Distribution, California Street Cannabis Company, The Higher Path, Cornerstone Wellness, and Padre Mu.

“We are honored to support Sweetleaf Collective’s long-standing mission of facilitating the donation of free medical cannabis to those who most need it. As both the North American leader in cannabis-infused sublingual strips and a California-based company, Kin Slips is committed to supporting its local California communities, and increasing the supply and accessibility of free medical cannabis is one of the multiple ways we are demonstrating that commitment.” ––Andrew Lobo, CEO of Kin Slips

"We are so thankful to have Kin Slips and other local California and Bay Area cannabis brands on our team. We couldn’t do this work without the support of our local cannabis companies and we hope to continue to support our neighbors that need this medicine the most.” ––Sweetleaf Collective Team

"We are honored to meet and work with like-minded people, such as the revolutionary Sweetleaf Collective and lifestyle-crafted Kin Slips, who bring medicine to folks in need. We deeply respect this willful expression of compassion through cannabis and support it to the best of our ability.” ––Highway 1 Distribution Team

Kin Slips is committed to supporting organizations working toward a more just and equitable society. In addition to its partnership with Sweetleaf Collective, Kin Slips continues to support the Last Prisoner Project––an organization that focuses on prisoner release, record clearing and expungement, and reentry programs for those who have been incarcerated for cannabis related offenses. Kin Slips is also a proud member of Broccoli Magazine’s Floret Coalition, an anti-racist collective of small businesses in the cannabis and cannabis-adjacent space supporting and funding equity-oriented actions via monthly donations and social campaigns. Together, the Floret Coalition raises funds and awareness for organizations prioritizing the needs of Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities.

ABOUT KIN SLIPS

Kin Slips was founded in 2016 in Oakland California by a passionate group of entrepreneurs led by Co-Founder and inventor of the cannabis sublingual strip, Josh Kirby. Looking to science to create an all-natural, smokeless cannabis product that would have positive effects on both lifestyle and health, Kin Slips’ revolutionary product was born. Offering discreet and portable packaging, reliable dosing, and a rapid onset that consumers can trust, each carefully crafted blend delivers a unique experience, loved by both new and longtime cannabis users.

www.kinslips.com

ABOUT SWEETLEAF COLLECTIVE

Sweetleaf Collective is a patient organization that assists low income terminally ill Californians in accessing free medical cannabis. Since 1996, when the groundbreaking 215 proposition passed in California, Sweetleaf’s HIV/AIDS and Cancer patients have received more than $2 million worth of compassionate cannabis.

www.sweetleafcollective.org

ABOUT HIGHWAY 1 DISTRIBUTION

Highway 1 Distribution is a Certified Green Business based in Santa Cruz. Our company was founded in 2017 on the values of providing craft cannabis and a collaborative mindset to creative people. We concentrate on Earth-Friendly and ocean safe packaging sourced from MM Green Packaging. Highway 1 Distribution connects passionate farmers to individuals and companies that we believe are using their full potential to create a better world.

www.highway1distribution.com

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STREET CANNABIS COMPANY

California Street Cannabis Company is a dispensary, but at its core we are focused on people and community first. Through consistent donations to those in need through our compassion program, and regular donations to nonprofits working to make San Francisco life better for its residents, we believe that our store is a place of human connection, before anything else. California Street Cannabis Company takes pride in curating best in class products for our neighborhood regulars or tourists who are just passing through. Owned by locals and grown by locals.

www.californiastreetcannabis.com

ABOUT THE HIGHER PATH

The Higher Path was founded in 2006 in Northern California by an experienced group of cannabis professionals led by owner and President of the UCBA, Jerred Kiloh. The Higher Path is nestled firmly in the middle of a tight-knit community of dispensaries and cannabis companies; each Brand is vetted for quality, consistency, and its contribution to the legal cannabis industry and its associated non-profit organizations. Offering compassion programs, consultations, delivery, and the safety that comes from deftly pivoting to accommodate an ever-changing world, The Higher Path demands the same excellence from all of its partners.

www.thehigherpath.com

ABOUT CORNERSTONE WELLNESS

Cornerstone Wellness first opened its doors in 2007 as the first evidence-based medical dispensary in California and as a safe haven for cannabis consumer empowerment. By illuminating the health benefits through scientific findings in conjunction with providing high quality, lab tested, and unique product selection we set out to change the course of cannabis history.

www.cornerstonecollective.com

Attachment

PRISMATICS press@weareprismatics.com