Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Flash Memory Market Overview

The hesitancy towards cloud and need for adequate non-volatile storage options is likely to push the demand for flash memory. Flash memory can store data securely in the absence of a power outage or failure. The global Flash Memory Market size can ascend a valuation of USD 80 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The increased expendable power of customers and miniaturization of storage devices can facilitate market growth.

The market is likely to experience a windfall owing to the reliable nature of NOR flash memory and its application in automobiles. Technological innovations in infotainment systems, telematic systems, and instrument clusters are evidence of its large potential. Increasing use of smartphones, evolving communication networking technologies, and advanced features for entertainment and security can drive the demand for flash memory. NAND flash memory possesses the capacity of increasing the performance of web browsing, applications, and games. But the degrading nature of flash memory over time can impede the market growth.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/986

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to culminate in a huge windfall for the flash memory market. This is in direct relation to ongoing identity and online attacks on enterprises culminating in data loss and theft. Increased budgets for storage devices and complexities involved in data aggregation can bode well for market leaders. Dependence on NOR and NAND flash storage solutions for boot code storage and use of these devices for storing important documents can lead to investments in storage solutions during the pandemic. The procurement of high-resolution television sets and inclusion of LPDDR3 DRAM can provide high bandwidth rates for viewing and entertainment purposes.

Industry Trends:

The evolution of smart devices has positively affected the capacity of flash memory over the years. Affordable prices of flash memory devices due to dipping prices of raw materials and increasing demand by customers can bode well for the market. Moreover, the emergence of 5G and integration of fingerprint scanner and other features in smartphones can drive the demand for memory solutions. Increased interface bandwidth of hosts and stable host standards in the relative future can bode well for the market. According to the Ericsson Mobility report, 5G subscriptions can be soaring till 2024 in the North American region providing a new opportunity for flash memory architecture.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (162 pages) on Flash Memory Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flash-memory-market-986

Segmentation:

By type, it is divided into NOR flash memory and NAND flash memory. The NAND flash memory segment is expected to register 5.20% CAGR over the forecast period. It accounted for 73.68% market share in 2019, with the percentage to rise in the coming years. Rising production rate of smartphones and PCs can drive the segment demand. Moreover, extended storage capacity in future iterations of smartphones by manufacturers can drive opportunities in the segment. On the other hand, the NOR flash memory segment is likely to witness massive growth owing to penetration of IoT devices and services in developing countries. The need for inexpensive storage partitions as well as compact designs for replacing legacy devices can bode well for the global flash memory market.

By component, it is divided into flash controller and memory chips. Memory chips can register 5.07% CAGR over the forecast period owing to components possessing the capacity of being erased and reprogrammed in blocks. It can gain huge demand in the market due to low power consumption and immunity to shock and vibration. On the other hand, flash controllers can command a significant demand share in the global flash memory market owing to its use in management of flash file directory and communication with the host device.

By application, it is segmented into solid-state drives, USB flash drives, smartphone, digital camera, gaming consoles, media players, and tablets & laptops. The smartphone application is estimated to capture a large market share owing to their affordable nature. Flash memory forms a pivotal part of internal memory and stores data without requiring power. Rise of photography using smart devices as an enamoring profession can drive the revenues from the application in the global flash memory industry. On the other hand, solid-state drives are gaining steam owing to their quick access time and shock resistance.

By end-user, it is segmented into individual/personal, industrial, and enterprise. The individual/personal segment is estimated to dominate in the global market owing to use of personal storage devices for storing documents and media files.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/986

Regional Segmentation:

Geographical mapping of the flash memory market covers namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

APAC accounted for the largest market share in 2019 with a valuation pegged at USD 22,205.4 million. It can register 6.25% CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and presence of storage device manufacturers are likely to propel market demand in the region. But the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and induced lockdown in China can disrupt the supply chain and affect consumer demand greatly.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Silicon, Wafer and Fabrication Market Research Reports & Consulting.

Competitive Analysis:

The flash memory market is anticipated to expand owing to scaling down of semiconductor chips and evolution of laptops and personal computers. Portable nature of storage devices are the major focus of manufacturers in the industry with companies construction new facilities to keep in pace with rising customer demand.

Key players involved in the market are

VIA Technologies INC.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Intel Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Transcend Information Inc.

Phison Electronics Corporation

SK HYNIX INC.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

Seagate Technology LLC

JMICRON Technology Corporation

AMIC Technology Corporation

KIOXIA Holdings Corporation

Marvell

Industry News

Samsung Electronics Corporation has agreed to construct a new production line for NAND chips during the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment is expected to assist the company in increasing its topline margin by capitalizing on production of 5G based smart devices.

Browse Related Reports

Semiconductor Memory IP Market : By Type (Dynamic Random-Access Memory, NAND and Static Random-Access Memory), Application (Networking, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronic Devices, Mobile Computing Devices and Others)

Global ECC Memory Market Research Report: by Memory Error (Hard Error, Soft Error), by Type (DDR4, DDR3, DDR2, DDR1, Others), by Application (Data Centers, Workstation Servers, Cloud Servers, Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Research Report: by Type (Traditional, Emerging), by Application (Health & Monitoring, Enterprise Storage, Industrial), Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing)

Global Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market Research Report – by memory type ( HMC, HBM), by product ( CPU, FPGA, GPU, ASIC), by application areas (HPC, networking and telecommunication, consumer electronics) region – Forecast till 2026

Global In-Memory Computing Market Research Report: Information By Component (Solutions (In-Memory Database (IMDB), (Online Analytical Processing (OLAP), Online Transaction Processing)(OLTP)), In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG) and Data Stream Processing), Services (Professional Services (Consulting, System Integration and Implementation, Support and Maintenance), Managed Services)), Application (Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Sentiment Analysis, Geospatial/GIS Processing, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Analysis, Supply Chain Management, Others (Image Processing, Route Optimization, Claim Processing and Modelling and Trade Promotion Simulations)), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others (Education, Manufacturing and Travel & Hospitality)) - Forecast till 2026

In-Memory Grid Market Research Report, by Component (Solution, Services), Application (Transaction Processing, Fraud and Risk Management, Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Others))

Global 3D NAND Memory Market Research Report: Information by Type [Multi-Level Cell (MLC), Triple-Level Cell (TLC), Quad-Level Cell (QLC)], Application (USB, Flash Card, SSD, Smartphone, Tablet, Kiosk, and Others), Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America)—Forecast till 2025

In-Memory Database Market : By Data Type (Relational, NoSQL, NewSQL), By Processing Type (Online Analytical Processing (OLAP), Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)), Application (Transaction, Reporting, Analytics, Others)

SRAM Market Research Report: By Type (Asynchronous SRAM, Pseudo SRAM, Serial SRAM, Synchronous SRAM, Others), Memory Size (8 Kb–256 Kb, 256Kb–2 MB, Above 2 Mb), Application (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America) - Forecast till 2025

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com