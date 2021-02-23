AUCKLAND, New Zealand and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileInvite , the automated document collection and workflow solution, and Performance Insights , a sales performance consultancy for the banking industry, today announced availability of an integration between FileInvite and Pipedrive customer relationship management (CRM) system. The integration connects FileInvite to Pipedrive, improving customer and user experience by streamlining the often complex exchange of documents in the lending process. The integration with Pipedrive further improves operational efficiency of the lender, shortening the time to revenue.



As consumers increasingly expect the intuitive digital experiences found in the retail sector, banking customer expectations have followed suit, with “exceptional customer experience” ranked almost as critical to customers as getting the “best rate,” according to a McKinsey and Company report . Over the long term, banks that excel in measures of customer experience also lead on revenue and expense performance, and see sustained improvements in shareholders returns.

“Increased competition for digital mortgages and loans means brokers and lenders need to focus on customer experience. Customers now expect a smooth and seamless digital experience,” says James Sampson, CEO of FileInvite. “Reducing friction in the exchange of documents is a critical piece of digital transformation, removing bottlenecks and reducing the time to complete transactions.”

Pipedrive, a CRM tool for small and medium-sized businesses, is used by sales teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. The integration with FileInvite enables salespeople to automate requests for customer financial documents, data and questionnaires from within the CRM, saving time and increasing visibility of the application status for better predictability and improved decision-making.

“Our research shows that halving the time to collect documents will almost double sales velocity,” said Ron Buck, Chairman and CEO at Performance Insights. “Longer sales cycles can be attributed to time bottlenecks created by stalled deals, dissatisfied customers, or waiting for financial documents. The integration between FileInvite and Pipedrive will help lenders increase sales velocity.”

Businesses can access the integration by contacting FileInvite or Performance Insights .

About FileInvite

FileInvite helps businesses provide better digital customer experiences by simplifying the process of collecting and sharing information with clients. Branded client portals and automated workflows extend CRM systems, enabling users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Privacy and security concerns are addressed through a secure, SOC2 compliant system built with best practices on the AWS cloud. For more information, please visit www.fileinvite.com