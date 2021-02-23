New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956994/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The HVAC Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Emerson Electric Company

Fujitsu Ltd.

Haier Group

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nortek Global HVAC LLC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Vaillant Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956994/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

HVAC Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: HVAC Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: HVAC Services Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: HVAC Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Non-Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US HVAC Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States HVAC Services Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: HVAC Services Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian HVAC Services Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: HVAC Services Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian HVAC Services Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVAC

Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese HVAC Services Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: HVAC Services Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for HVAC Services in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: HVAC Services Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European HVAC Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European HVAC Services Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: HVAC Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European HVAC Services Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European HVAC Services Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: HVAC Services Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European HVAC Services Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: HVAC Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French HVAC Services Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French HVAC Services Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: HVAC Services Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German HVAC Services Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: HVAC Services Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for HVAC Services in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: HVAC Services Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

HVAC Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom HVAC Services Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: HVAC Services Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish HVAC Services Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: HVAC Services Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish HVAC Services Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian HVAC Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: HVAC Services Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe HVAC Services Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: HVAC Services Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe HVAC Services Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific HVAC Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: HVAC Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific HVAC Services Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: HVAC Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific HVAC Services Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific HVAC Services Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: HVAC Services Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian HVAC Services Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: HVAC Services Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian HVAC Services Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: HVAC Services Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 60: Indian HVAC Services Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: HVAC Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean HVAC Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: HVAC Services Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for HVAC Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVAC Services Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: HVAC Services Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American HVAC Services Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: HVAC Services Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American HVAC Services Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for HVAC Services in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: HVAC Services Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean HVAC Services Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: HVAC Services Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean HVAC Services Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: HVAC Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian HVAC Services Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian HVAC Services Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: HVAC Services Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican HVAC Services Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: HVAC Services Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America HVAC Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: HVAC Services Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East HVAC Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: HVAC Services Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East HVAC Services Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: HVAC Services Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East HVAC Services Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVAC

Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iranian HVAC Services Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: HVAC Services Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli HVAC Services Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: HVAC Services Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli HVAC Services Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for HVAC Services in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: HVAC Services Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: HVAC Services Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates HVAC Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: HVAC Services Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: HVAC Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East HVAC Services Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: HVAC Services Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African HVAC Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: HVAC Services Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: HVAC Services Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956994/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001