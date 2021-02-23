Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Green Roof Market ” By Type (Extensive and Intensive), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Green Roof Market was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.59 % from 2021 to 2028

Global Green Roof Market Overview

The global Green Roof Market is principally driven by rising awareness about these systems across various application areas. In addition, the development of the residential construction sector is expected to result in improved product awareness due to rapid urbanization coupled with enhanced living conditions, thus driving the demand over the forecast period. Moreover, tax advantages offered to private companies by governments across the globe for the choice of green roofing materials are anticipated to bolster the market growth across the forecast period. In November 2019, the New York Department of Buildings announced that all new buildings and subsisting buildings in the city bearing significant roof renovations will have solar photovoltaic systems, living roof systems, or a combination of both. The implementation of the latest regulation is predicted to result in the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd, Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, American Hydrotech Inc, Barrett Company, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd, Onduline Group SAS, and XeroFlor North America.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Green Roof Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Green Roof Market by Type Extensive Intensive

Green Roof Market by Application Residential Commercial Industrial

Green Roof Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



