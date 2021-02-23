HotSok™ sleeves for hot coffee protect your hands from extreme heat and fit most disposable coffee cups better than single-use cardboard sleeves that tend to slide off easily. Pictured: HotSok™ Coral Floral.

JavaSok™ cold sleeves not only retain ice so your beverage stays cold longer, but leaves you happy with dry hands, no mess, puddles or watermarks to worry about. Plus, JavaSok™ fits nearly 85% of the cups from a variety of drink stores to pair with small, medium, and large containers – including Dunkin®, Starbucks®, and McCafé®. Pictured: JavaSok™ English Garden Picnic - Large.

Montclair, NJ, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While there’s nothing better than a fresh cup of your favorite iced coffee, puddles and water ring marks quickly turn a joyful experience bad. And “when mama's not happy, nobody’s happy.” It’s time to help mom upgrade her daily to-go coffee encounter with eco-friendly cup sleeves from Sok-It™. It’s like a happy dance for your hands.

According to E-Imports, Americans can’t get enough of their daily grind. On an average, 250 cups of espresso and coffee drinks are sold per day at almost any espresso drive-thru business, but the experience can be improved upon by “putting a sok on it.”

“Moms who love iced coffee know that it will always start to ‘sweat’,” said Gregg Greenberg, Co-CEO, Sok-It™. “That results in wet rings that can harm wooden surfaces, get on your clothes and create waste in using paper napkins to wipe up the damage. JavaSok™ reusable and washable drink sleeves leave your hands happy and dry without the mess and keeps your drink colder longer because it retains the ice.”

Additional products include reusable container sleeves for water bottles (BotlSok™) and soda (SodaSok™). All products are made from thick, insulating, 4MM coated neoprene fabric on its inner and outer sides to provide natural barriers to various elements.

“Our customers love to personalize their beverage experience, so we expanded our line to offer 24 new styles that include spring florals, tropical, mystic, animal prints and more,” said Greenberg. “We know moms have the most difficult job of all, so we aim to bring positivity to her day with each and every sip.”

With more than 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the JavaSok™ and HotSok™ growing line features over 40 options - all under $16 – for a wide-range of affordable gift options for Mom’s Day and to even treat yourself. eGift cards from $10-$50 are also available on sok-it.com. Sok-It™ offers FREE U.S. shipping on orders $30+.

Sok-It™ also offers wholesale prices for bulk orders for retailers and distributors of their products and also provides custom branded logo options and designs for retail outlets, corporate gifts and gatherings, weddings, birthdays and more.

For more information, visit sok-it.com and contact Kristie Burns at kristieburns@kbcommunicationsllc.com . Follow us on social media.

