As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 19. February, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 28 1115RIKS 30 0701
ISINIS0000028249IS0000020576
Additional issuance (nominal)00
Total outstanding (nominal)83,919,801,51976,087,199,659