As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 19. February, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 30 0701
|ISIN
|IS0000028249
|IS0000020576
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|0
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|83,919,801,519
|76,087,199,659
